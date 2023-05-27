Fun Page Top

Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback had been dreaming about writing something together for a few years. They knew that it would have to be “epic” and “so Brooklyn.” But they would have never predicted that their first chance would come in the form of a “Transformers” movie. “We had no idea it would be this epic and this Brooklyn,” Fishback told The Associated Press, sitting beside Ramos, her friend and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” co-star in Las Vegas last month. The film, which hits theaters on June 9, takes the cast from Brooklyn to Peru on a globetrotting adventure.