Fun Page Top

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

AP

Dancer says fear of Weinstein muted her sex assault response

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein repeatedly challenged a woman over why she didn’t raise more objections or leave the hotel room in Puerto Rico where she said he sexually assaulted her during a 2003 film shoot. The woman known only as Ashley M. during Weinstein's Los Angeles trial, testified Friday that she was worried and afraid because Weinstein was both big in the film world and physically intimidating. The 70-year-old former movie mogul has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving five women. Ashley M. is one of four others who have been allowed to testify at his trial about their experience.

AP

New this week: Radcliffe gets weird, 'Causeway' and Phoenix

  • By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums by A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Phoenix, Daniel Radcliffe takes on “Weird Al” Yankovic on film and George Lopez’ returns to sitcoms in “Lopez vs. Lopez” opposite his real-life offspring, Mayan Lopez. In her first leading role in four years, Jennifer Lawrence stars in, and produces, “Causeway,” a film drama about a U.S. soldier rehabbing at home in New Orleans after suffering a brain injury in Afghanistan. And the mystery TV drama “Manifest” starts its final goodbye and hopefully gives us answers on Netflix.

AP

Louisiana officials: Historical Ernest Gaines marker stolen

  • AP

Authorities are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said the historical marker identifying the “Miss Jane Pittman Oak” was stolen recently and the parish government is offering a $500 reward for information leading to its recovery or the arrest of the thief. The tree itself is believed to be about 400 years old and served as partial inspiration for “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” the book that gained widespread notice for the internationally acclaimed award-winning author. Tips should be directed to the sheriff’s office at 225-694-3737.

AP

Jerry Lee Lewis, original wild man of rock ‘n’ roll, dies at 87

  • Richard Cromelin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Jerry Lee Lewis, the original wild man of rock ‘n’ roll whose explosive records, fiery performances and real-life scandals made him one of the genre’s most fascinating and fearsome figures, died on Friday. He was 87.

AP

Rights activist, archaeologist, architect honored in Spain

  • By ALVARO BARRIENTOS - Associated Press

A Polish human rights activist, a celebrated Mexican archaeologist and a Japanese architect are among the winners of prestigious Spanish awards. They were all being honored Friday at a royal gala ceremony. Spain’s royal family attended the annual event in northern Spain, where the eight winners of the Princess of Asturias Awards received their medals . The prizewinners included Adam Michnik, a former Polish dissident, Mexican archaeologist Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and Japan's Shigeru Ban, who designed temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict. The prizes, which earn the winners 50,000 euros (nearly $50,000), are handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

AP

Movie review: ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ spotlights an icon

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

Sacha Jenkins’ engrossing and informative documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” reintroduces one of the 20th century’s most towering and beloved cultural icons to a new generation. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louis (often pronounced Louie) Armstrong was possibly the first rac…