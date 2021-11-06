Fun Page Top

What is up with that second credits scene in ‘Eternals’?

  • Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Spoiler alert: This article is all about the second credits scene in “Eternals,” so by its nature is a spoiler. While it does not divulge plot details of “Eternals,” if you haven’t seen the movie yet, let us recommend checking out this review or this story on director Chloé Zhao instead.

The Beta Test' review: Sexual mystery wrapped up in Hollywood satire

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Jim Cummings gives a gloriously unglued performance in "The Beta Test," a satirical comic-thriller which he also co-wrote and co-directed with actor PJ McCabe. He plays a Hollywood agent who is crumbling on the inside and struggling to keep it together on the outside, resulting in scene afte…