Fun Page Top

- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The universe is talking to us right now ... in the form of a very direct tweet from Ben Stiller, who won't be apologizing for one of his most infamous movies.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Penguin has decided Roald Dahl’s books can remain intact after all.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Joe Exotic, the controversial star of Netflix's "Tiger King," is reportedly not seeking any treatment for his prostate cancer, more than a year after his diagnosis.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Jonas Brothers are ready to burn up Broadway with an upcoming five-night residency in New York.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Puerto Rico made pageant history Thursday after selecting an openly transgender contestant to participate in the conservative territory’s Miss Universe competition.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
U.S. regulators received 103 formal complaints about Fox's Super Bowl LVII broadcast, the majority of which were pegged to Rihanna's bombshell halftime-show performance.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
At a cost of more than $1 million, the Metropolitan Opera has built duplicate sets for Francois Girard’s upcoming staging of “Lohengrin” instead of using the Russian set. Girard’s staging of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” opened at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre on Feb. 24 last year, just 13 hours after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The staging was slated to travel to New York, but after the invasion, the Met cut ties with Russian institutions. “Lohengrin” is the Met’s most-seen Wagner opera with 717 performances. Girard is directing his third Wagner opera at the Met, following an acclaimed “Parsifal” and “The Flying Dutchman.” The 10-performance run opens Sunday.
- AP
A court in Paris has convicted Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred of rape and assault charges and sentenced him to six years in prison. The 37-year-old Lamjarred is famous in the Arab pop music scene. He had been trial on charges of aggravated rape and assault since Monday. A six-member jury and three magistrates spent seven hours deliberating before the singer was found guilty on Friday of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees in October 2016. Lamjarred had denied the allegations. He also has been charged with the aggravated rape of a woman in August 2018 at a nightclub on the French Riviera. A trial date hasn't been set in that case.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets. It's the latest twist on the video streaming service’s efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending. The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix’s steaming service is available. Netflix isn’t changing its prices in any of its largest markets, including the U.S. That means most of Netflix's 231 million subscribers won't be affected by the price cuts.
- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
A weapons supervisor charged with felony involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie pleaded not guilty during her first formal court appearance. A New Mexico judge set conditions of release Friday for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and allowed her to keep a gun at home for self-defense. Her attorney said she has received many threats after the October 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin. Baldwin also is charged and has pleaded not guilty. Authorities said Baldwin was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
Idris Elba returns as detective chief inspector John Luther — is that an incredible title or what? — in "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a thoroughly '90s crime thriller that couldn't be more '90s if it starred Ashley Judd and Morgan Freeman.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Marking one year since Russia started a war with Ukraine, country singer Brad Paisley released "Same Here," a new song featuring a sound bite from a conversation he had with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby have ended their relationship after five years of dating.
- By The Associated Press
Jonas Brothers have released a new single and revealed an upcoming album and plans to hit Broadway for five shows next month. Kevin, Nick and Joe Jonas announced Friday that they’ll use each night at the Marquis Theatre to focus on a particular album, including “Jonas Brothers,” “A Little Bit Longer,” “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” “Happiness Begins” and their upcoming collection due in May, simply called “The Album.” They are scheduled to be on Broadway from March 14-18. The brothers released the song “Wings” from “The Album,” which is being executive produced by Jon Bellion.
- By The Associated Press
This week’s new entertainment releases include a whopping 36-song album from Morgan Wallen, the arrival on Hulu of the best picture Oscar nominee and Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness” and CBS has a new TV series inspired by the film “True Lies.” With “Creed III” coming to theaters soon, Prime Video has you covered for all your Creed and Rocky needs — “Creed” and “Creed II,” along with every Rocky film from No. 1 through “Balboa” are available. And Riley Keough and Sam Claflin star as bandmates in a ‘70 rock outfit who are at each other’s throats in the Amazon Prime Video series “Daisy Jones & the Six.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
“Euphoria” actress Zendaya and “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega will be presenters at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they’re both nominated for top honors.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Thirteen years after “Party Down” was canceled by Starz, the series is back with a six-episode third season about the employees of a Los Angeles catering company. The disenchanted waiters long to be a part of the elite crowd they're serving. Most of the show's original cast, including Adam Scott, Ken Marino and Jane Lynch, return with newcomers, including Jennifer Garner. In an interview, Scott says when they made the original series, the struggling actors could relate to their characters' plight. The cast wanted to film more episodes because they loved working together.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Selena Gomez is planning another break from social media after fans alleged she was feuding with Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
Milan designers have tapped female power on the third day of Milan Fashion Week, previewing collections for next fall and winter. At Cormio, it was girl power as exemplified by a youth soccer team who lent their field as the runway venue and halted practice to watch. At Andreadamo, the southern Italian designer challenged the myth of Eve as the bringer of original sin. And Gucci constructed a new female archetype during its interim, between creative directors phase.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
You can appreciate Christopher Landon wanting to avoid being pigeonholed.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Migos rapper Quavo appears to have declared the end of the rap group in his new song and music video for "Greatness," which he released Wednesday, almost four months after the death of his nephew and fellow Migos rapper Takeoff.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Ashley Morgan Smithline, whose 2021 federal lawsuit against Marilyn Manson was dismissed last month after she missed a court deadline to name new counsel, now says actor Evan Rachel Wood and others manipulated her into making false accusations against the rocker.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Halle Bailey has opened up about the racist backlash to her casting as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid."
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Perhaps the hardest thing about reunions, past getting them to happen in the first place, is convincing the world that the effort was worth it. Whatever excitement news of a revival generates among fans is inevitably accompanied by the suspicion that it won't live up to what made them love t…
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With an 11th-hour curve ball that would surely make Logan Roy smirk, "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong revealed the drama's upcoming fourth season will be its last.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
Lucero’s new album feels on one level like what you’d take away from a visit to the Lucero store, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press. You know what you want and you walk away satisfied. But “Should’ve Learned by Now” is more than that. It comes from a Memphis-based band that has polished its rock ‘n’ roll brand over more than two decades but still has too many rough edges to come off as ordinary. It helps that frontman Ben Nichols writes compelling songs, growling them out with energy and conviction. It also helps that this band is still having too much fun to settle for ordinary. This is straight-ahead rock and roll from an underrated band.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Austin Butler has taken some flack for holding onto his Elvis accent long after actually playing Elvis. But the 31-year-old breakout star of Baz Luhrmann's flamboyant biopic says he's taken away something much more significant from making “Elvis”: a new relationship with fear. Butler, nominated for the best actor Oscar and already holding a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, told The Associated Press after earning his Oscar nod that he suffered from “impostor syndrome” while making the film and the fear almost ruined him, until he learned to use it as a “compass." Now, he says, he asks himself what he's terrified of and then tries to walk toward it, not away from it.
- By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
Publisher Penguin Random House says it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels, after criticism of cuts and rewrites intended to make the books suitable for modern readers. The company said Dahl’s 17 kids’ books will be published later this year in their original form as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection.” It said that it will also keep the new editions, so that “readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.” The move comes after criticism of changes made to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and other books, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered. Some writers and free-speech groups condemned the changes as censorship.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In September 1985, Tennessee authorities discovered the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II, a former narcotics officer turned drug smuggler who had fallen to his death from a plane. The bags full of cocaine he was transporting into the country took longer to recover. By the time the illicit c…
My worst moment: Hope Davis and the enormous sweaty balls of sweater fuzz stuck to her underarms during an audition
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
There’s something Shakespearean about the character Hope Davis plays on the Showtime drama “Your Honor.” As the wife of a crime boss, “she’s a Lady Macbeth and she’s very frustrated with how her husband is executing things, so she gets her hands dirty,” said Davis. “It’s really delicious to …
- Korie Dean - The News & Observer (Raleigh) (TNS)
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is no stranger to onscreen depictions, but perhaps no show has drummed up as many jokes or questions as “Outer Banks.”
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When the U.S. Senate held hearings last month on the Taylor Swift-Ticketmaster fiasco, the consensus on Capitol Hill was overwhelmingly Taylor Swift, good, Ticketmaster, bad.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As the sun sets on a balmy February afternoon in West Hollywood, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known as SZA has just wrapped her second photo shoot of the day, inside a historic three-story house off Sunset Boulevard. She wears rainbow chakra beads around her neck and rh…
