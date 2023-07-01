Fun Page Top

- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A new report accuses embattled actor Jonathan Majors of abusing two other former romantic partners, as well as behaving aggressively toward crew members on film sets and drama school classmates.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light abandoned her amid the backlash sparked by her partnership with the company earlier this year.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Leading men Chris Evans and Taron Egerton deactivated their social media accounts this week, and Bad Bunny admits taking lengthy breaks from socials helps him breathe better.
- By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
-
Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network's “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess. Air Force chef Opal Poullard and Marine Corps chef Dustin Lewis accepted the mission from Jill Biden after the first lady's surprise appearance in a May broadcast. Poullard is advanced culinary instructor based at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia. Lewis is stationed in North Carolina and once worked at the White House as the executive chef to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Lewis' specialty on Friday was lemon-herb scallops with mushroom and parmesan risotto. Poullard prepared osso buco with polenta.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Congratulations are in order for the “Ted Lasso” family as star Brendan Hunt and actor Shannon Nelson reveal they’re heading down the aisle.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
More than 40 years after "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones is still raiding lost arks, but his fifth big screen go-round, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," feels more like an homage to Indiana Jones than a proper Indy adventure.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
-
From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.
- AP
-
A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of a theater director and a playwright on charges of justifying terrorism. It's the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked after the start of the war in Ukraine. The court on Friday ordered Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk held until Sept. 10; they have been behind bars since early May. Authorities claim their play “Finist, the Brave Falcon” justifies terrorism. That's a criminal offense punishable by to seven years in prison in Russia. The play depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
Essence Festival to salute late New Orleans rappers 5th Ward Weebie, Soulja Slim and Magnolia Shorty
- Essence Festival hip hop tribute rappers deceased
-
A trio of deceased New Orleans rappers will be saluted during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture. The three-day festival will pay tribute to 5th Ward Weebie and Soulja Slim on Saturday and Magnolia Shorty on Sunday. Festival Vice President Hakeem Holmes announced the planned tributes Thursday during a press conference. The recognition will occur between acts during the nightly, ticketed concert series inside the Superdome. Friday's headliner is Lauryn Hill, who will culminate a show marking 50 years of hip-hop. Doug E. Fresh will also lead a segment with some of the genre's notable artists, including Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One and EPMD.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, no one was happier than Karen Allen.
Miranda and Che take LA in 'And Just Like That' ... and their actors have some theories about fan backlash
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Since time immemorial — or at least since "Annie Hall" — pop culture has loved to send tightly wound New Yorkers to the West Coast and watch them squirm uncomfortably in the sunshine.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
The No. 1 question any TV critic gets asked: What should I be watching now? Here's your answer: The top 10 shows from the first half of 2023, in order of greatness:
- By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press
-
Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. Officials in Salt Lake City are replacing their traditional explosive extravaganza with a drone light show. Flagstaff, Arizona, plans another laser light show like the one that replaced fireworks last year. An unusually wet winter and spring has allowed for the return of live fireworks in other areas that canceled them in recent years due to drought. But officials warn the fast-growing grasses and brush are drying out. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across much of the West through Independence Day — up to 115 in Phoenix.
- By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press
-
At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs. She sings on one cut about putting herself “where the songs will find me.” And on the closer, “Never Gonna Fade Away,” she frets about what happens when “the words don’t rhyme, and I can’t find a line, and I’m looking for a sign, and I’m running out of time.” Ironically, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, both are good songs. And while it’s sometimes a bad sign when songwriters bemoan the need for inspiration, Williams’ muse visits her plenty on “Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart.”
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
-
If French Montana’s father never abandoned him as a teenager, the rapper believes he would not have grown into a popular figure who has earned three Grammy nominations. After his father returned to Morocco, Montana turned to New York City’s street life in the Bronx for manly guidance while his mother served as the faithful backbone. It was his mother’s sacrifice to raise her sons as a single parent that inspired him to become a better man, and now he’s telling that story in a new documentary film called “For Khadija,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Naomi Campbell sure is good at keeping secrets.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
Prince Harry is seeking 320,000 pounds ($406,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid. The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the claim in a court document Friday at the conclusion of a trial that began in early May. Harry's lawyer has said Mirror Group Newspaper reporters and investigators hacked phones on an industrial scale between 1996 and 2011. Mirror Group has denied phone hacking allegations and says it used legitimate reporting methods to get information on Harry. Mirror's lawyer says the evidence presented at trial didn't support the prince's claims. A judge is expected to issue a verdict later in the year.
Movie review: With the messy but poignant 'Dial of Destiny,' a franchise strains to keep up with the Joneses
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The first time Harrison Ford appears in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," you can't take your eyes off him, and not really in a good way. It's 1944, and Indy, captured while trying to plunder a Nazi stronghold, doesn't look a day over 46, an illusion that director James Mangold and hi…
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Sarah Jessica Parker doesn’t love her reflection in the mirror, but she doesn’t feel the need to turn to plastic surgery.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Oscar winner Alan Arkin, whose background in improvisation and knack for comic drama were cornerstones of his extensive genre-hopping career that yielded enduring characters from the 1960s comedy “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” to “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Argo,” has died.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Nicki Minaj fans will have to wait a bit longer for her new album.
Movie review: ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ has Indy eyeing retirement with minimal benefits — for the audience
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Midway through “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” a movie janked up with enough digital effects to rival the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Harrison Ford gets on a boat. It’s a nice, contemplative scene on a diving vessel, sailing to Athens and piloted by Antonio Banderas. Indy’s tr…
- By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press
-
Known as a rapper, super producer and music mogul, Jermaine Dupri is astonished that 30 years have passed since he founded his label, So So Def. That milestone comes as Dupri leads a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop on Saturday at the Essence Festival of Culture. Missy Elliott, the first woman in hip-hop to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will headline the night inside the Superdome but Dupri is curating a center stage segment that lets everyone know “The South Got Something To Say.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Dupri described Atlanta's dominance in rap as “an unheard of force.”
- By JIM POLLOCK - The Associated Press
-
More than four years have passed since the first studio release by Amber Bain, known professionally as The Japanese House. Her second album, “In the End it Always Does,” was conceived in a burst of creativity after the disintegration of a relationship. The result is a sweetly melancholic chronicle of a cycle of falling in and out of love, and a celebration of the dog who got her through it, writes The Associated Press' Jim Pollock. The final track and emotional core of the album, “One for Sorrow Two for Joni Jones” comes full circle with the lyric: “No one’s ever gonna love me like this dog lying on my lap.”
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar. Week of 7/3/2023
- AP
-
Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89.. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.” Four decades earlier, he was nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer’s 1971 dark comedy “Little Murders” and Neil Simon’s 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, “The Sunshine Boys.” His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday. They called Arkin a "uniquely talented force of nature.
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor who deftly handled comedic and dramatic roles, dies at 89
- AP
-
Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor who deftly handled comedic and dramatic roles, dies at 89.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. The actors' contract with studios, streaming services and production companies expires Friday night at midnight, and union members have authorized its leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached. But the two sides have indicated they are willing to talk past the deadline. The actors are seeking increases in base pay and want to head off the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them. A combined strike would have huge consequences for film and television production.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
-
A London prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” who assaults other men and doesn’t respect personal boundaries. Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement Friday that the four men who have accused him of sexual assault did not know each other but all had the misfortune to attract Spacey's attention. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will determine his fate in a four-week trial in Southwark Crown Court.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A psychological thriller about twin gynecologists losing their minds now has a sibling of its own. And it's a girl.
- Julia Carmel - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Stephanie Sanders-Jacob woke up last Thursday, it felt a bit like Christmas: Hasbro had announced a new Furby for the first time in almost seven years.
The following are television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christopher Price - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In the latest not-so-"Final Fantasy," protagonist Clive Rosfield — a skilled swordsman, son of an archduke and protector of his more favored younger brother — battles a dark fantasy medieval world filled with betrayal, tyranny, giant creatures and magic, with a lovable wolf companion oftenti…