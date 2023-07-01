Fun Page Top

Fun Page Top
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Jill Biden hosts military chefs crowned 'Chopped' champs for guest stint in White House Navy Mess

  • By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press

Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network's “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess. Air Force chef Opal Poullard and Marine Corps chef Dustin Lewis accepted the mission from Jill Biden after the first lady's surprise appearance in a May broadcast. Poullard is advanced culinary instructor based at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia. Lewis is stationed in North Carolina and once worked at the White House as the executive chef to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Lewis' specialty on Friday was lemon-herb scallops with mushroom and parmesan risotto. Poullard prepared osso buco with polenta.

Ap
AP

From human ashes to cellphones, what's going on with concert fans lately?

  • By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press

From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.

Detention of Russian director and playwright extended for 2 months
Ap
AP

Detention of Russian director and playwright extended for 2 months

  • AP

A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of a theater director and a playwright on charges of justifying terrorism. It's the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked after the start of the war in Ukraine. The court on Friday ordered Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk held until Sept. 10; they have been behind bars since early May. Authorities claim their play “Finist, the Brave Falcon” justifies terrorism. That's a criminal offense punishable by to seven years in prison in Russia. The play depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.

Ap
AP

Essence Festival to salute late New Orleans rappers 5th Ward Weebie, Soulja Slim and Magnolia Shorty

  • Essence Festival hip hop tribute rappers deceased

A trio of deceased New Orleans rappers will be saluted during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture. The three-day festival will pay tribute to 5th Ward Weebie and Soulja Slim on Saturday and Magnolia Shorty on Sunday. Festival Vice President Hakeem Holmes announced the planned tributes Thursday during a press conference. The recognition will occur between acts during the nightly, ticketed concert series inside the Superdome. Friday's headliner is Lauryn Hill, who will culminate a show marking 50 years of hip-hop. Doug E. Fresh will also lead a segment with some of the genre's notable artists, including Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One and EPMD.

Ap
AP

Neal Justin: The best TV shows of 2023 (so far)

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

The No. 1 question any TV critic gets asked: What should I be watching now? Here's your answer: The top 10 shows from the first half of 2023, in order of greatness:

Western heat wave ahead of July 4th fireworks raises wildfire concerns and prompts changes in Utah
Ap
AP

Western heat wave ahead of July 4th fireworks raises wildfire concerns and prompts changes in Utah

  • By SCOTT SONNER - Associated Press

Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. Officials in Salt Lake City are replacing their traditional explosive extravaganza with a drone light show. Flagstaff, Arizona, plans another laser light show like the one that replaced fireworks last year. An unusually wet winter and spring has allowed for the return of live fireworks in other areas that canceled them in recent years due to drought. But officials warn the fast-growing grasses and brush are drying out. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across much of the West through Independence Day — up to 115 in Phoenix.

Music Review: Lucinda Williams at 70 is still finding her muse, still making music that matters
Ap
AP

Music Review: Lucinda Williams at 70 is still finding her muse, still making music that matters

  • By SCOTT STROUD - Associated Press

At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs. She sings on one cut about putting herself “where the songs will find me.” And on the closer, “Never Gonna Fade Away,” she frets about what happens when “the words don’t rhyme, and I can’t find a line, and I’m looking for a sign, and I’m running out of time.” Ironically, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, both are good songs. And while it’s sometimes a bad sign when songwriters bemoan the need for inspiration, Williams’ muse visits her plenty on “Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart.”

Ap
AP

French Montana chronicles mom's sacrifice after emigrating from Morocco in doc film 'For Khadija'

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

If French Montana’s father never abandoned him as a teenager, the rapper believes he would not have grown into a popular figure who has earned three Grammy nominations. After his father returned to Morocco, Montana turned to New York City’s street life in the Bronx for manly guidance while his mother served as the faithful backbone. It was his mother’s sacrifice to raise her sons as a single parent that inspired him to become a better man, and now he’s telling that story in a new documentary film called “For Khadija,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Prince Harry seeks $406,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher
Ap
AP

Prince Harry seeks $406,000 in phone hacking lawsuit against British tabloid publisher

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

Prince Harry is seeking 320,000 pounds ($406,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid. The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the claim in a court document Friday at the conclusion of a trial that began in early May. Harry's lawyer has said Mirror Group Newspaper reporters and investigators hacked phones on an industrial scale between 1996 and 2011. Mirror Group has denied phone hacking allegations and says it used legitimate reporting methods to get information on Harry. Mirror's lawyer says the evidence presented at trial didn't support the prince's claims. A judge is expected to issue a verdict later in the year.

Ap
AP

Oscar winner Alan Arkin, seasoned trouper of ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ dies

  • Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Oscar winner Alan Arkin, whose background in improvisation and knack for comic drama were cornerstones of his extensive genre-hopping career that yielded enduring characters from the 1960s comedy “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” to “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Argo,” has died.

Ap
AP

Jermaine Dupri commemorates 50 years of hip-hop at Essence Festival of Culture

  • By CHEVEL JOHNSON RODRIGUE - Associated Press

Known as a rapper, super producer and music mogul, Jermaine Dupri is astonished that 30 years have passed since he founded his label, So So Def. That milestone comes as Dupri leads a celebration of 50 years of hip-hop on Saturday at the Essence Festival of Culture. Missy Elliott, the first woman in hip-hop to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, will headline the night inside the Superdome but Dupri is curating a center stage segment that lets everyone know “The South Got Something To Say.” In an interview with The Associated Press, Dupri described Atlanta's dominance in rap as “an unheard of force.”

Music Review: The Japanese House on love, heartbreak and a very good dog
Ap
AP

Music Review: The Japanese House on love, heartbreak and a very good dog

  • By JIM POLLOCK - The Associated Press

More than four years have passed since the first studio release by Amber Bain, known professionally as The Japanese House. Her second album, “In the End it Always Does,” was conceived in a burst of creativity after the disintegration of a relationship. The result is a sweetly melancholic chronicle of a cycle of falling in and out of love, and a celebration of the dog who got her through it, writes The Associated Press' Jim Pollock. The final track and emotional core of the album, “One for Sorrow Two for Joni Jones” comes full circle with the lyric: “No one’s ever gonna love me like this dog lying on my lap.”

Ap
AP

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor, dies at 89

  • AP

Oscar winner Alan Arkin has died at age 89.. The popular character actor was nominated three times for Academy Awards and finally won in 2007 as the foul-mouthed grandfather in the surprise hit “Little Miss Sunshine.” Four decades earlier, he was nominated for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” He also directed the film version of Jules Feiffer’s 1971 dark comedy “Little Murders” and Neil Simon’s 1972 play about bickering old vaudeville partners, “The Sunshine Boys.” His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist on Friday. They called Arkin a "uniquely talented force of nature.

Hollywood's actors may join its writers on strike. Here's why
Ap
AP

Hollywood's actors may join its writers on strike. Here's why

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. The actors' contract with studios, streaming services and production companies expires Friday night at midnight, and union members have authorized its leaders to call a strike if no deal is reached. But the two sides have indicated they are willing to talk past the deadline. The actors are seeking increases in base pay and want to head off the unregulated use of artificial intelligence to replace them. A combined strike would have huge consequences for film and television production.

Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully' who preys on other men
Ap
AP

Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a 'sexual bully' who preys on other men

  • By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press

A London prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a “sexual bully” who assaults other men and doesn’t respect personal boundaries. Prosecutor Christine Agnew said in her opening statement Friday that the four men who have accused him of sexual assault did not know each other but all had the misfortune to attract Spacey's attention. Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will determine his fate in a four-week trial in Southwark Crown Court.