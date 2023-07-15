Fun Page Top

- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Right-wing influencer Tucker Carlson is reportedly courting investments for a new media company that would bring content similar to what he posts on Twitter to subscribers.
- AP
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss has reportedly left the mental health facility she checked into after the eruption of the so-called Scandoval affair last spring. And she's making some major changes, including going back to using her birth name, Rachel.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Latto ain’t down with all the foolishness going on with audience members throwing objects at performers onstage during live shows.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Woman accused of selling lethal fentanyl-laced pills to Robert De Niro’s grandson warned undercover cop to ‘be careful’ with the drugs: ‘My friend just died’
- Molly Crane-Newman and Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — A young woman accused of selling the fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills that killed Robert De Niro’s teenage grandson warned an undercover cop not to take “more than one at a time” before her arrest because, she said, her friend had “just died,” authorities revealed after she app…
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Festival promoters have postponed the 11th edition of Desert Daze, originally scheduled for Oct. 12-15 at Moreno Beach inside Lake Perris State Park.
- Nardine Saad and Noah Goldberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A woman has been arrested in connection with the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, law enforcement sources have confirmed.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a building at the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the L.A. Times.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors voted on Thursday to approve a strike action that would put actors on the picket lines for the first time since 1980, and striking alongside members of the Writers Guild of America for the first time in over 60 years, Hollywood went …
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting of Young Dolph. His real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies near his boyhood home when he was gunned down.
- Queenie Wong - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Thursday said the departures of high-profile Black female executives in Hollywood are a "troubling pattern," especially because the state has extended its film and television tax credits.
- Fielding Buck - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The jazz vocal group Manhattan Transfer will perform what is being called its "last concert ever" Dec. 15 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
One of the many bright lights in Season 2 of “The Bear,” Molly Gordon is all over the amiable new comedy “Theater Camp” as co-director, co-writer and co-star.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Beyoncé's South Philly Renaissance began with a prelude.
- AP
Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died. He was 77. His manager said that Watts died Wednesday at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, of prostate cancer. Watts joined the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in 2004. Watts made his New York Philharmonic debut in a Young People’s Concert led by music director Leonard Bernstein on Jan. 12, 1963. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards and received a 2011 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama.
- By JONEL ALECCIA - AP Health Writer
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley's death in January at age 54. The autopsy report shows she had a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that formed in her intestine. It's a known but rare risk of bariatric surgeries. About 263,000 bariatric surgeries were done in 2021. Major complications can occur in about 4% of cases, and deaths are more rare. Experts say the operations are generally safe.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
On the third anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s death, actress Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley honored his memory on social media.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Rapper Lil Durk spent the past week in a hospital, where he was treated for severe dehydration and exhaustion, according to TMZ.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen has revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy after giving birth in April.
- AP
An actor and model who has appeared in soap operas and movies including “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” says in a lawsuit that she was sexually harassed by the owner of a Rhode Island resort where she had been hired to work as a consultant. Alison McDaniel’s suit was filed this week in federal court in Rhode Island and seeks more than $3.3 million in damages and unpaid back wages. The suit says she was subjected to sexual advances, kissing attempts, requests for sexual favors, and other harassment by the owner of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences. An attorney for the owner says they are confident a jury will reject the allegations.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
- By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press
After 50 years behind the camera as a successful director, Sally Potter has kickstarted a music career. On Friday, she released her debut album “Pink Bikini” at age 73. It's a semi-autobiographical collection of songs that detail her adolescence in 1960s London. She told The Associated Press that she thinks “there’s something very life-affirming about working in another medium, learning a new skill or making a change at what was considered to be a point in one’s life where you’re supposed to know exactly who you are and what you’re going to do."
- Ellen Moynihan and Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — After days of lining up to see BTS’ Jungkook serenade Central Park, crowds that had congregated along several blocks of Fifth Avenue had to pack it in Friday when the K-pop star’s performance was upended due to weather.
- AP
- Meg James and Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Nearly three weeks ago, it looked as if SAG-AFTRA was headed toward a landmark deal with the major Hollywood studios.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The union representing Hollywood actors announced Thursday its plans to strike, joining TV and film writers, who have been on strike since May. The last time both unions were on strike at the same time was in 1960.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Tom [Cruise] said, 'I want to drive a motorcycle off a cliff.' And I said, 'OK, I wanna wreck a train,' " says "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" director, co-writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie. "We'll figure out what the emotional story is later for each character. Thes…
- By KAREN MATTHEWS - Associated Press
Authorities say a woman has been arrested on federal narcotics charges for allegedly selling the drugs that led to the death of actor Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson. A law enforcement official says 20-year-old Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday on charges of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the arrest. Rodriguez was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the death on Instagram. Marks is expected to appear in federal court later Friday.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
Robert Downey Jr. says he came away from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” thinking about how “context is so critical” to understand significant moments in history. The film tells the story of the controversial theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, who oversaw the development of the first atomic bomb during World War II. Downey plays former chair of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission Lewis Strauss, a key figure in revoking Oppenheimer’s security clearance. Downey told the AP he believes “Men start wars and the entire planet should be a matriarchy.”
- AP
British antitrust regulators have extended their deadline to issue a final order blocking Microsoft’s $69 billion plan to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard. They said Friday that it will give them more time to consider the U.S. tech giant’s “detailed and complex submission” pleading its case. The Competition and Markets Authority had rejected the deal, set to be the biggest in tech history. They feared it would stifle competition for popular titles like Call of Duty in the fast-growing cloud gaming market. But the U.K. watchdog appears to have softened its position after a judge thwarted U.S. regulators’ efforts to block the deal. The authority says it pushed its deadline back to Aug. 29.
- By BRIAN MELLEY - Associated Press
Kevin Spacey has denied that grabbing men by the crotch was his “trademark” pickup move. The Hollywood star got increasingly testy under questioning on Friday by the prosecutor who accused him of sexually assaulting four men. The 63-year-old Oscar winner has pleaded not guilty to charges, including sexual and indecent assault. Spacey’s stellar film, television and stage career went into a spiral in 2017 as the #MeToo movement gained momentum and a fellow actor accused him of sexually inappropriate behavior. Spacey says he never sexually assaulted three men, saying two of them had shared consensual encounters with him. He said crotch-grabbing allegations by a fourth was just a “clumsy pass.”
- By MIKE SCHNEIDER - Associated Press
Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees to Disney World’s governing district. The appointees are trying to void agreements that the company made in an attempt to neutralize the takeover of the district by the Florida governor. The court hearing in Orlando on Friday involves one of two cases between Disney and DeSantis or his appointees stemming from the takeover in retaliation for the company’s public opposition to their so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. Disney and DeSantis have been engaged in a feud that the governor has touted during his run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Timothée Chalamet's old YouTube videos were his golden ticket to booking the role of Willy Wonka in "Wonka."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The "Good Burger" sequel has ordered up another high-profile cameo.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
Michael Jordan is still a game changer. Since "The Last Dance," a 10-part series on the Chicago Bulls legend, debuted on ESPN in 2020, documentarians have become some of basketball's biggest boosters.