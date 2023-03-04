Fun Page Top

Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special
Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

A year after Will Smith smacked him on the Academy Awards stage, Chris Rock is poised to finally have his say. Rock will on Saturday night perform his first stand-up special since last year’s Oscars. And he’s doing it in grand style, with “Selective Outrage,” a special streaming live on Netflix at 10 p.m. EST. Not only will Rock present about an hour of stand-up from the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, but Netflix — in its first ever live show — will bookend the special with star-studded commentary.

In ‘The Quiet Girl,’ a history making film for Ireland
In ‘The Quiet Girl,’ a history making film for Ireland

  • By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer

Filmmaker Colm Bairéad’s Irish language adaptation of a Claire Keegan short story, “The Quiet Girl,” is proving to be a watershed moment for Irish cinema. Not only has it broken box office records in Ireland and the U.K., but it’s also the first Irish language film to compete for an Oscar, part of what some are calling a “green wave” in Hollywood with 14 total Irish nominations. Feature films in Irish were practically unheard of. Before 2017, there’d been something like four ever made in the history of cinema. “The Quiet Girl” is currently playing in limited release in North America.

Review: Kali Uchis is ethereal in 'Red Moon in Venus'
Review: Kali Uchis is ethereal in 'Red Moon in Venus'

  • By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press

Following her Grammy-nominated Spanish-language album in 2020, R&B singer Kali Uchis returns with “Red Moon in Venus,” an album that leans into her signature vibe. The record's femme forward tone starts with “in My Garden...” that transports the listener to a fantasy land with wind chimes and birds chirping. The Associated Press' Karena Phan writes in a review that Uchis blends R&B seamlessly with soul and funk on tracks like “Blue” and weaves Spanish and English on standout song “Como Te Quiera Yo.” The album showcases Uchis’ unique voice with slow R&B beats that highlight the soft quality of her voice. The album is out Friday.

Movie review: ‘The Quiet Girl’ a stunning, lyrical winner

  • James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)

A quiet film with a great deal of low-spoken power, “The Quiet Girl,” a work almost entirely in Irish with subtitles, is the first Irish-language film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the best international feature film category. Written and directed by Colm Bairead and based on the s…

Christian Thielemann leads Vienna Philharmonic US tour
Christian Thielemann leads Vienna Philharmonic US tour

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Christian Thielemann is leading the Vienna Philharmonic’s six-concert U.S. tour as another symphony of his Bruckner cycle with the orchestra is released on CD. When Thielemann recorded during the pandemic, he was stopped by a police officer on the streets of locked-down Vienna, then allowed to proceed because the officer recognized him from concerts. At times, Thielemann was the only guest in the 149-room Hotel Sacher, where the Sacher torte was invented in 1832.

German Oscar film ‘All Quiet’ confronts horrors of wartime
German Oscar film ‘All Quiet’ confronts horrors of wartime

  • By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER - Associated Press

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany’s entry at the Academy Awards, shows the horrors of World War I from the unique perspective of the nation that triggered and lost two world wars. The Netflix film enters the March 12 ceremony with nine nominations, including best picture and international film (a category it is expected to win). It tells the heart wrenching story of a 17-year-old German solider deployed to the trenches of France, where he and his comrades experience first-hand how their initial patriotic euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives. Director Edward Berger says the film was made with a mix of shame, guilt and “responsibility towards history.”

Review: The teen drama 'Palm Trees and Power Lines' tells a searing story of abuse

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When we first meet Lea (Lily McInerny), the shy, watchful 17-year-old protagonist of "Palm Trees and Power Lines," she's wandering off by herself at sunset, listening to music and losing herself in thought. Those power lines stretch out in the distance behind her, a drab symbol of American s…

'Daisy Jones & The Six' review: Riley Keough fronts a rock soap opera

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Adapted by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ("The Disaster Artist") from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, "Daisy Jones & The Six" is a soap opera wrapped inside a period backstage musical. Set largely in the 1970s, the novel is rendered as an oral history, the story of the slow-the…

Loewe mixes fashion with giant confetti cubes at Paris show

  • By THOMAS ADAMSON - AP Fashion Writer

Fragile half-ton cubes of colored confetti lay on Loewe’s white runway at Paris Fashion Week. Ushers desperately tried to guide guests including Jamie Dornan, Naomi Campbell and Catherine O’Hara around the blocks fearing the decor would disintegrate with the slightest movement. Sometimes, it partially did. The highly creative show itself by Jonathan Anderson – that used feathers, and satins and velvet — continued the theme of reduction and ephemeral impressions. Here are some highlights of Friday’s fall-winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear shows in Paris.

Israel says inscription in Persian pottery shard inauthentic

  • AP

Israel has acknowledged that an inscription in clay found in the country’s south bearing the name of Darius the Great, ruler of the ancient Persian Empire, was not authentic. The shard of pottery in question was discovered last December and caused a sensation as the first mention of sixth century B.C. empire builder to appear in Israel. After the news of the discovery broke earlier this week, an expert in ancient Aramaic inscriptions approached the Israel Antiquities Authority to explain that she herself had actually etched those words onto the ancient fragment. The ministry issued the statement on Friday, apologizing and saying it would conduct a review of practices at archaeological sites.

Betting on social media as a news destination for the young
Betting on social media as a news destination for the young

  • By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
  • Updated

A new company, the News Movement, is betting on social media as a way to get young people interested in the news. It is creating tailored news content to place on sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter, reasoning that's where consumers are. The company is trying to succeed despite journalism being littered with years of unsuccessful attempts to entice people in their 20s to follow news regularly. Created by former Dow Jones executives, it is using a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to speak to their peers. The News Movement realizes, too, that it has to diversify to succeed.

King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

  • AP

King Charles III will travel to France and Germany for his first state visits since becoming monarch, underscoring Britain’s efforts to build bridges with its European neighbors. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, will visit the European Union’s two biggest countries March 26-31, hosted by Presidents Emanuel Macron of France and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany. The palace says they plan to celebrate the nations’ shared history and values, commitment to environmental preservation and cooperation on the war in Ukraine. The trip will be the first state visit by a British monarch since 2015. The late Queen Elizabeth II stopped traveling abroad in her later years.

Trixie Mattel, Nelly and Diplo to host Stagecoach Late Night in Palomino

  • Kelli Skye Fadroski - The Orange County Register (TNS)

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Stagecoach County Music Festival fans will be able to keep the party going once the headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton finish riling up the crowd on the Mane Stage at the 15th annual concert event happening April 28-30 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

CBS brings back 1994 ‘True Lies’ in modern spy drama form

  • Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)

ATLANTA — In 1994, Arnold Schwarzenegger at the peak of his box office power landed the third most popular movie of the year with “True Lies,” an entertaining blend of action, comedy, drama and romance produced by James Cameron.

My worst moment: When the highly versatile Zoë Chao met her match

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

Everywhere you look lately, Zoë Chao is there. Last year she starred in the Apple TV+ series “The Afterparty” and more recently she showed up in the rom-coms “Your Place or Mine” and “Somebody I Used to Know.” She also joined “Party Down,” the ensemble comedy about cater-waiters that is back…

Why 'Tár' deserves several Oscars, including best picture

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Final voting for the Oscars is now underway; the results will be unveiled on March 12. Not being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences (an ideal arrangement for all involved), I don't get a ballot, though if I did, here's how I would fill it out.