Fun Page Top

Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’
Pharrell to college grads: ‘We are the emerging majority’

  • The Virginian-Pilot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams on Saturday told the newest graduates of a historically Black university in Virginia to act like “the emerging majority” and help develop the area's businesses and culture.

Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director

  • AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available for an interview with state workplace safety regulators, a judge has decided.

+4
Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants
Banksy creates T-shirt to help statue-toppling defendants

  • AP

LONDON (AP) — People lined up Saturday in the English city of Bristol to get the latest work by elusive street artist Banksy — a T-shirt created to help four defendants charged over the toppling of a local statue of a slave trader.

PBS Schedule

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Appreciation: More than a Monkee, but a Monkee to the end

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Michael Nesmith — Monkee Mike, Nez to fans — died Friday at the age of 78, leaving Mickey Dolenz the last of the Monkees after the deaths of Davy Jones in 2012 and Peter Tork in 2019. Formed for a 1960s NBC sitcom, the group transcended its casting-call roots to make a mark on its time, and …

Mexican actor Carmen Salinas dies at 82

  • By BERENICE BAUTISTA - Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican actor Carmen Salinas, known for movies like “Danzón,” “Man on Fire” and “Bellas de Noche” and telenovelas and series including “María la del Barrio” and “Mujeres Asesinas,” has died. She was 82.