Fun Page Top

- By SAMY MAGDY Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Nearly two years after the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir, Sudan is taking steps to rejoin the international community from which it was long shunned. That includes its film industry.
- By PAN PYLAS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — One of the traditional fixtures of any Christmas Day is to see Queen Elizabeth II and her family go to church. Not this year. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
PARIS (AP) — Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie West, an iconic guitarist-vocalist who was behind several '70s rock anthems including “Mississippi Queen” with the popular band Mountain, has died. He was 75.
- August Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
John "Ecstasy" Fletcher, cofounder of the early New York hip-hop group Whodini, who used electro-funk and R&B influences to expand the new genre into a commercially potent force, died Wednesday at age 56.
- By PATTY NIEBERG Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — The U.S. military is tracking an elderly man with a white beard and a large belly who goes by the name of Saint Nicholas.
- Rodney Ho The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
The much anticipated third season of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" will be fly kicking its way into 2021 on New Year's Day.
Kevin Spacey returns with annual Christmas video, urges anyone struggling with suicidal thoughts to get help
- KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News (TNS)
Kevin Spacey took a more serious approach to his annual Christmas video this year, shying away from the bizarre “House of Cards”-like speeches he has given for several years since being accused of sexual assault.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The Upright Citizens Brigade delivered what it called "sad news" to the Los Angeles comedy scene this week.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
EDITORS: Please note the Publishers Weekly bestsellers lists holiday schedule as follows:
- Rich Heldenfels Tribune News Service (TNS)
You have questions. I have some answers.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Years ago, Chris Pine turned “Wonder Woman” down. Then Patty Jenkins came on board and suddenly without even much of a script he found himself under a kind of spell listening to her vision for the film over a hamburger in Los Angeles' Silverlake neighborhood. His no turned into a yes on the spot.
- By The Associated Press
1. “Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
Chicago native Craig Robinson talks hosting ‘The Masked Dancer’ and the character he would be on the new Fox show
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
You can catch a glimpse of “The Masked Dancer” host Craig Robinson’s own moves on Sunday’s series premiere. There’s a shoulder shimmy here, a head turn there in between contestant introductions.
BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Actor Ethan Hawke is throwing his support behind a fundraising effort by a Boston-area independent theater that has struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
- Mark Olsen Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A young woman, seemingly very drunk, is taken home by a young man purporting to protect her from other, more predatory men. Back at his place he is immediately all over her, even as she is unable to provide consent or defend herself.
- Kevin Riordan The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — It took a nightmare to make Ellen Zinn's longtime dream of publishing a cookbook a reality. But "Pots & Pandemic" is not only a collection of recipes, it's also a memento of a strange and scary year in which making and sharing comfort food has become a new kind of essential work.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
If you couldn’t help but wonder what else the “Sex and the City” gang might have in store, just you wait.
- (TNS)
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Tiffani Thiessen hosts the new clip show “Deliciousness” on MTV, with a focus on “food fails that happen in the kitchen or restaurants or people drinking too much and making bad choices that are caught on video,” she said.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
It’s a familiar scene: A group of khaki-clad men circle a very drunk woman at a bar until one nice guy steps forward to make sure she gets home safely.
- Josh Rottenberg Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — George Clooney has long been one of Hollywood's most globetrotting stars, but these days he is hunkered down with his wife, Amal, and their two young children in their home in Studio City, California. When Clooney bought this house in 1995, he was saving lives every Thursday ni…
- David Zurawik Baltimore Sun (TNS)
As the pandemic ripped through almost every aspect of American life in 2020, driving people to isolate in myriad ways, media became more important than ever. Television, which analysts had long compared to an electronic campfire for its ability to bring people together for shared experiences…