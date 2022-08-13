Fun Page Top

The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JOSHUA GOODMAN - Associated Press
-
Salman Rushdie's agent says the writer is on a ventilator after being stabbed in the neck and abdomen on a western New York stage where he was about to give a lecture. The 75-year-old Rushdie was flown to a hospital and underwent surgery after Friday's stabbing at the Chautauqua Institution. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer had a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye he was likely to lose. Rushdie's novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, Police arrested the man who attacked the writer and identified him as 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey. Matar's lawyer declined to comment.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By JABEZ BERNIARD, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Known today as a community staple for authentic Creole cuisine and historically as a meeting place for Civil Rights movement leaders, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant is now the set of a new series honoring its matriarch, the late Leah Chase, also known as “The Queen of Creole Cuisine.”
- By RON HARRIS - Associated Press
-
TikTok superstar Bella Poarch has released her first EP, “Dolls” as she looks to parlay her massive social media following into a music fan base. In theory, Poarch should have a sizeable built-in following. In his review of Poarch’s EP, the Associated Press’ Ron Harris says the album falls largely in line with the TikTok star’s existing persona: fun, accessible, not too edgy and with a slick sheen of production. The Warner Records release is available on streaming services Friday.
- AP
-
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin says he's leaving the network, nearly two years after the Zoom incident that derailed his career. Toobin had stepped away from CNN after exposing himself in a Zoom call with colleagues from The New Yorker magazine, which fired him. CNN kept him off the air for eight months, but he returned in 2021 to provide commentary on trials and court decisions. In a tweet on Friday, Toobin said he had decided to leave. He said he was glad to make his final appearance on the network with colleagues Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon.
- AP
-
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star's June wedding. Forty-year-old Jason Alexander pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts in a California court. He was sentenced to the 64 days he has already served in jail. Prosecutors dropped a felony stalking charge. Alexander was married to Spears for less than three days in 2004. When she married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home on June 9, Alexander appeared uninvited and got inside the house. Prosecutors say he refused to leave and battered a security guard who tried to remove him.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
By chance, Associated Press reporter Joshua Goodman was at the venue in western New York when author Salman Rushdie was attacked on Friday. The Latin America correspondent based in Miami was vacationing with his family at the Chautauqua Institution, a renowned location for spiritual reflection and education. Equipped only with his mobile phone, he quickly went to work after Rushdie was stabbed. Goodman took pictures, video and told the story of an author who has been the subject of threats since the 1980s. Goodman has covered violent protests in Latin America for the AP, but said this was one of the worst things he's ever seen.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Jeffrey Toobin, a longtime legal analyst at CNN who became engulfed in scandal for exposing himself to his colleagues at the New Yorker in a Zoom meeting, announced Friday that he is leaving the network.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s a famous scene in Penny Marshall’s “A League of Their Own” movie: a Black woman, in a dress and hat, picks up a loose ball in foul territory and whips it past Geena Davis’ Dottie right into the waiting glove of Ellen Sue.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Anne Heche remains on life support and under evaluation for organ donation. A representative for the actor says injuries suffered in a car crash a week ago led to her brain death. Under California law, a person who has lost all brain function can be ruled dead. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Friday that the actor's heart is still beating while a nonprofit organization determines if she is a match as a donor. Heche was driving when her car crashed into a Los Angeles area home Aug. 5. Heche, who is 53, first came to prominence with her Emmy-winning role on “Another World."
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Uma Pemmaraju, a founding anchor for Fox News, is being remembered as “an incredibly talented journalist” by colleagues and former co-workers after her death this week at the age of 64.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After offering a tight-lipped reaction earlier this week, Ellen DeGeneres has spoken again about her former partner Anne Heche following reports that the actor is ‘brain dead’ after a fiery car crash in Mar Vista last week left her in a coma.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
At the end of the season, the ballplayers of the original “A League of Their Own” movie happily went home to their husbands. In the new show, there’s no need to pretend.
- Kenan Draughorne - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Five months after winning big at the 2022 Grammys, Jon Batiste is stepping away from his post as bandleader for Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show.”
- AP
-
Amazon-owned companies Ring and Hollywood studio MGM are partnering to create a TV show in the mold of “America’s Funniest Home Videos." MGM says the half-hour “Ring Nation” program will showcase viral footage from Ring’s doorbell and smart-home cameras. The series is the latest example of Amazon’s fusion of its various business arms. It also presents a branding and marketing opportunity for Amazon, which bought Ring in 2018. Since then, the company has dealt with rounds of privacy concerns around Ring and its relationship with police departments across the country. The show will be hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes and premier in syndication on September 26.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Reaching the age of 25 is usually a sign of hitting adulthood, a signal to put away all childish things. Not for “South Park.” The Comedy Central staple about four bratty, perpetually bundled-up youngsters in an unhinged Colorado cartoon town keeps trundling along, fueled by poo jokes and razor-sharp social satire. To celebrate the series’ 25th birthday, Parker and Stone have returned to Colorado with a concert filmed at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre near Denver, headlined by Primus and alternative rockers Ween. Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson also stopped by to play.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar week of 8/15/2022
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Talk about toxic.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
John Eastman, a beloved brother-in-law of Paul McCartney, has died, the former Beatle announced in a touching tribute Thursday.
- AP
-
Troy Kotsur, who made history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, has been honored with a key to his Arizona hometown. Kotsur, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in March, was given the key to the city Thursday in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa. During a ceremony, he called it a special honor in the place he will “always consider home.” Kotsur won just about every major acting prize for his role as a father and fisherman in “CODA.” Kotsur’s family has deep roots in the city. His father was the police chief. His grandfather was also a police officer.