Nina Metz: How can we come together with our world in tatters? Hollywood’s answer: Don’t even bother
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Right now, it can feel like the walls are closing in. The coronavirus persists and keeps mutating. Incomes haven’t kept pace with soaring expenses. Rights and protections are being rolled back, with the promise of more to come. Another Black person killed by police. Another gun massacre. I c…
- By JOE McDONALD - AP Business Writer
-
The American casino giants that helped make Macao the “Las Vegas of Asia” are losing money due to COVID and travel restrictions. Now, they face a fresh challenge: The tiny Chinese territory wants them to help reduce its reliance on gambling by building theme parks and other attractions. The former Portuguese colony is aligning with official strategy on China’s mainland, where foreign companies are required to help pay for the ruling Communist Party’s development ambitions. The licenses of MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts and three Chinese rivals expire in December. Rules released in early July say any that want to operate over the next 10-year period must invest in “non-gaming projects.”
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rage Against the Machine is raging against the Supreme Court.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- Kelly Gilblom - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
“Thor: Love and Thunder,” the second major Marvel movie to debut in 2022, topped the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters, bolstering Walt Disney Co.’s return to the big screen two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
“Thor: Love and Thunder” earned $143 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s a franchise best for the God of Thunder and another success story of the summer 2022 box office season. The second Thor movie directed by Taika Waititi opened on 4,375 screens this weekend, starting with Thursday previews. It easily topped the box office, bumping “Minions: The Rise of Gru” into second place. Including international showings, where “Love and Thunder” opened in 47 territories starting in the middle of last week, its global total is already at $302 million.
- Deborah Vankin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The stress of a world tour has gotten to Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, who announced he is taking a break to focus on his mental health. Wonder: The World Tour, which had just gotten underway last week, is on hold for the next three weeks — affecting 12 concert dates in all.
- Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amber Heard is facing a legal battle on a new front, this time with her insurance company.
- AP
-
Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. Oprah confirmed in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. Details about funeral plans were not immediately released. Earlier this week, Oprah surprised her father by throwing him a surprise barbeque in Nashville on the Fourth of July. The event was called “Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day,” which included a barber chair to honor his long career as a barber and owning his own shop in Nashville for nearly 50 years. Vernon served as a member of Nashville’s Metro City Council for 16 years and was a trustee for the Tennessee State University.
- By The Associated Press
-
Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement. All shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, California, through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled. On Tuesday, the legendary guitarist was taken to a hospital after suffering heat exhaustion and dehydration.