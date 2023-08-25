Fran Drescher says the strike she's leading as head of the actors union is a huge moment for both Hollywood and the world of work beyond it. In an interview with The Associated Press, Drescher says the walkouts by her union and the Writers Guild of America are part of a larger stand against corporate culture that values shareholders over the people who create their product. Drescher, the former star of the sitcom “The Nanny,” won kudos for the fiery speech she gave when the strike was announced. Drescher says she hadn't meant to make a speech, she just spoke from her heart when she got to the microphone.