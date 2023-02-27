- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
“Dating back to the beginning of Hollywood, Black films were always seen as lesser-than projects. I wanted to correct that and do something that honors all of these films,” said journalist Len Webb. “And since I’m a glutton for punishment, I decided: I want to watch every Black film ever mad…
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The DNA of "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" is less 16th-century Italian fairy tale than it is 20th-century Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa. Several shots in the animated sequel are directly inspired by some of those masters' most famous images. It's all part of how the "Puss" filmmakers used …
- Wendy Lee and Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — On a chilly February afternoon in Huntington Beach, throngs of young fans of the popular Netflix show “Outer Banks” gathered for a strange beast of an event — equal parts high school beach party, trendy music festival and promotional meet-and-greet with the series stars.
- Sharon Kennedy Wynne - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
-
TAMPA, Fla. — If you are looking for edgy, hip comedy, Phil Rosenthal isn’t your guy. His bent is more heartwarming and positive, bordering on goofy. After ending his Emmy-winning run as the creator of “Everybody Loves Raymond” he hit a wall in Hollywood, where his earnest love of people jus…
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Music fans may already have their wristbands ready for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio in April, but if you’re not into making the trek to the desert or the idea of three long days in the heat no longer sounds appealing, there are several artist…
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In olden times, part of the fun in watching the Oscars via this medium we used to call "TV" was parsing the early awards given during the show and imagining how they were creating a narrative and, perhaps, forecasting which movie would win the ceremony's last prize.
- By MATT O'BRIEN - AP Technology Writer
-
Video game players have competed against computer-controlled opponents for decades, but they haven't been as smart and fast as GT Sophy, the new AI driver on PlayStation's Grand Turismo. Visit an artificial intelligence laboratory at research universities and companies like Sony, Google, Meta and Microsoft and it’s not unusual to find AI agents like Sophy racing cars, slinging angry birds at pigs, fighting epic interstellar battles or helping human gamers build new Minecraft worlds. It's all part of the job description for computer systems trying to learn how to get smarter in games. In some instances, they are also trying to learn how to get smarter in the real world.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
It was a night to celebrate for the stars of “Everything Everywhere All at Once" as it becomes the biggest movie in the awards multiverse. It took a long while for all the cast members to gather in the press room at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where they won best ensemble to go with individual awards for Michelle Yeoh, Key Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis. But they were all smiles and hugs once they assembled to pose for cameras. They may get to reassemble on Oscar night, where “Everything Everywhere” is the best picture favorite.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" gained more Oscars steam with big wins Sunday at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, including honors for actors Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the night's biggest prize for movie ensemble.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once ' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying Oscar frontrunner status
- AP
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once ' wins top honor at Screen Actors Guild Awards, solidifying Oscar frontrunner status.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Woody Harrelson, who has a history of spreading COVID-19 conspiracy theories, has drawn criticism for appearing to denounce pandemic safety measures and vaccines during his "Saturday Night Live" monologue this weekend.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Universal Pictures’ “Cocaine Bear” couldn’t defeat Disney and Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” at the domestic box office this weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- AP
-
The SAG Awards are underway and have given early awards to Jessica Chastain, Sam Elliott, the cast of “Abbott Elementary” and the stunt performers in “Top Gun: Maverick.” The 29th annual ceremony, held Sunday in Los Angeles, honors the best performances in television and film. The comedy ensemble award went to “Abbott Elementary.” Jean Smart won best female actor in a comedy series for “Hacks” and Jeremy Allen White of “The Bear” won best male actor in a comedy series. Chastain won for her performance in the limited series “George & Tammy.” Elliott won for his role in the “Yellowstone” spin-off, “1883.”
- AP
-
YouTube star Jake Paul has suffered the first defeat of his professional boxing career. He lost a split decision Sunday night to Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. Paul knocked down the unbeaten Fury with a short left hand early in the final round of their cruiserweight bout, but the younger half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury controlled long stretches of the eight-round meeting at Diriyah Arena. Two judges scored the bout 76-73 for Fury, while the third favored Paul, 75-74. The 23-year-old Fury is the first true professional boxer fought by Paul.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK - Associated Press
-
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B spoke to girls in a police mentorship program Friday as part of what she says has been an eye-opening and emotional week performing court-mandated community service for her role in a pair of brawls at New York City strip clubs in 2018. The 30-year-old “Bodak Yellow” singer shared what the NYPD said was “her rags to riches story” at the department's “Girls Talk” event at the police training academy in Queens. She danced with teens and posed for photos. Cardi B’s plea deal requires her to perform 15 days of community service by March 1 to avoid a 15-day jail sentence.
- By COLLEEN BARRY - AP Fashion Writer
-
It was nipples out on the Milan Fashion Week runway this week during a week of previews of mostly womenswear collections for next fall and winter. And wherever there is a trend, there is always the counter-current. Holding out for what he called the “dignity” of women was Giorgio Armani. Where sheer fabrics were employed in his collection, it was with modesty. Armani’s show closed out fashion week on Sunday. Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi put a smiley face on the rainy day in Milan with swirls of colored taffeta and satin gathered into crushed roses for occasion pieces that would be standouts on any red carpet or party stage.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards. The film's producers won best theatrical motion picture at the Saturday night ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The top PGA winner has gone on to win the Oscar for best picture for four of the past five years. Tom Cruise was honored at the show for his nearly 30-year career as a producer. Cruise thanked his motion picture mentors and partners for allowing him to have the life of adventure he dreamed of as a child.
- AP
-
Angela Bassett won entertainer of the year at Saturday’s NAACP Image Awards on a night that also saw her take home a television acting trophy for “9-1-1.” The Marvel superhero sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which starred Bassett, won the best motion picture award at the ceremony, which was hosted by Queen Latifah and broadcast live on BET. Will Smith won the best actor award for “Emancipation.” Viola Davis won outstanding actress for the action epic “The Woman King,” a project she championed and starred in. “Abbott Elementary” won best comedy series during the show, which honors entertainers, athletes and writers of color.
- Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Walter Mirisch, the last of three Mirisch brothers who produced or oversaw production of a string of highly regarded films in the 1950s and ’60s, including best picture Oscar winners “The Apartment,” “West Side Story” and “In the Heat of the Night,” as well as comedy classics l…
- By TERRY TANG - Associated Press
-
Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. It's been referenced for decades on shows like “The Simpsons” and “South Park” and in internet memes. But the “Crying Indian” public service announcement has been painful for some Native Americans who saw it as a trope. That’s why Keep America Beautiful, the nonprofit that originally commissioned the advertisement, announced Thursday that ownership of the ad’s rights will be transferred to the National Congress of American Indians. NCAI plans to retire the use.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Paris Hilton has revealed she was drugged and raped as a teenager in a new interview published Thursday.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — James Corden's final night with "The Late Late Show" is just months away and will include more fanfare than usual.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
-
The Metropolitan Opera marked the 1st year of Russia's war on Ukraine with “A Concert of Remembrance and Hope" that included Canadian mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo wearing a skirt with a tally mark for each day of the war. Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed the crowd in a prerecorded video speech. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducted Ukrainian tenor Dmytro Popov and bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and South African soprano Golda Schultz and D’Angelo in the Mozart Requiem and Beethoven's Fifth Symphony. The Met has dropped Russian singers who refused to distance themselves from Russia President Vladimir Putin.