- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Meredith Tax, a prominent activist and writer of second-wave feminism who challenged herself, her peers and the world at large to rethink long-held ideas about gender, race and class, has died. She was 80. Tax’s books included the nonfiction “The Rising of the Women” and the novels “Rivington Street” and its sequel “Union Square.” She wrote for The Nation, The Guardian and The Village Voice among other publications, and has been praised for her 1970 pamphlet “Woman and Her Mind,” one of the founding texts of second-wave feminism, in which she explored how society conditioned the behavior of men and women.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Months after taking a break from social media, “Under the Banner of Heaven” TV creator Dustin Lance Black revealed that he’s been facing a health issue.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fans are rallying for KiKi Layne after the “Don’t Worry Darling” star said her character was largely erased from the film.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multi-year content deal, three years after the tech giant launched its subscription streaming service, sources familiar with the matter said.
- Nardiine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, a fan-favorite competitor on Season 14 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” says she’s been diagnosed with cancer.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Super Bowl LVI halftime show headliner and self-proclaimed Rihanna “super-fan” Dr. Dre “can’t wait to see” what the “Umbrella” artist has in store for next year’s event.
It felt ‘much too soon’ to recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in ‘Black Panther’ sequel, Marvel president says
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
It felt “much too soon” to recast Chadwick Boseman’s character in the upcoming “Black Panther” movie after the actor’s death, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said in a new interview.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There’s at least one moment in “Blonde,” Andrew Dominik’s dazzling, depressing and fatally incurious movie about Marilyn Monroe, when you might not be sure if you’re watching Ana de Armas or the genuine article. Watching this lustrous black-and-white sequence, set during the production of “S…
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
It’s time to break up with "The Bachelor" franchise. Or at least it’s time to start seeing other shows.
- By HILARY FOX - Associated Press
A new show is expanding the story of the popular “Peaky Blinders” television series. The contemporary dance company Rambert has teamed up with show creator Steven Knight on the production, which restarts the story a few years before the gangster drama series, set in 1920s Birmingham, England. Knight was blown away watching Rambert dancers perform a scene inspired by the show and the immediacy of the connection between the performers and the audience. The theater dance production focuses on the love and loss of crime boss Tommy, who’s a central character of the show. “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” has its world premiere at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday, before touring around the U.K.
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
In “Treasure State,” C.J. Box’s sixth crime novel featuring Montana private detective Cassie Dewell, the hero confronts two bizarre mysteries. A wealthy matron hires her to track down a detective who disappeared while hot on the trail of a conman. And a man who launched a treasure hunt by hiding a chest full of gold and gems in the mountains hires her to see if she can identify him. He wants to be sure he has sufficiently covered his tracks. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the novel’s characters are well-drawn but the yarn lacks the author’s customary suspenseful twists.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After delivering a rousing speech highlighting her tenacity in the face of adversity, Taylor Hale made history Sunday as the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of “Big Brother.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
The 25-year-old daughter of “Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey has died, the reality mom announced Sunday.
In the best way, ‘Bros’ could be Billy Eichner’s ‘Trainwreck.’ He owes it all to his Northwestern years
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“The movie I want to make?” Billy Eichner, co-writer and star of “Bros,” asked that in a conversation he recalls having during the development phase of “Bros.” with his director and co-writer Nicholas Stoller and producer Judd Apatow.
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Is it me, or is “House of the Dragon” moving way too fast?
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix rolled out the red carpet for its own TV shows and movies at its annual Tudum event Saturday, sharing spoilers on everything from the “Bridgerton” spinoff “Queen Charlotte” to “Glass Onion,” the mysterious “Knives Out” sequel, with trailers for fan favorites like “You” and “Dead to M…
- By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press
In “Fall Guy,” Archer Mayor’s 33rd novel featuring law man Joe Gunther, a Mercedes stolen a few days earlier in New Hampshire is found abandoned in Vermont. The car is crammed with stolen goods, and in the trunk, police find the thief’s body. Among the loot, they locate six cell phones, two of them containing clues to heinous sex crimes. The discoveries trigger a complex, multi-faceted investigation of murder, an interstate robbery spree, child pornography and a decade-old, unsolved child abduction. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the author’s well-deserved reputation for accurately portraying police procedures is again on full display.
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
Rossini’s “Otello” premiered in 1816, and the musical adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play was a hit for seven decades. Then Verdi’s version debuted in 1887 and was acclaimed as a pinnacle of the art form, causing Rossini’s to recede into a rarity. Opera Philadelphia excavated at the Academy of Music for its O22 festival in a showcase for tenor Lawrence Brownlee, the company’s artistic adviser. It is difficult to cast, with three tenor roles. Brownlee was Rodrigo, Khanyiso Gwenxane was Otello in his U.S. debut and Alek Shrader was Iago. The last major U.S. production of the Rossini version had been at the San Francisco Opera in 1994.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. “It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing. Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and later testified that the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol was the result of widespread failures.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — The challenges on Fox’s “Lego Masters” often take 10 to 12 hours. The editors pare them down to mere minutes for each episode.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
As a longtime social activist, would Linda Ronstadt ever consider going into politics?
- Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Lacing together an in-depth look at the Los Angeles Lakers' history took seven years, team owners' participation, thousands of hours of video, NBA approvals — and producers willing to bankroll such an ambitious effort.