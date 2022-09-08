The last time Melissa Stark was regularly on the sidelines, Tom Brady was a one-time Super Bowl champion, and Matthew Stafford was a freshman in high school. As Stark returns to sideline duty for the first time since 2002 after starting a family, Brady has added six more rings to his Super Bowl collection, while Stafford plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Stark will be reporting on both quarterbacks this week for NBC. The Rams open Thursday night’s kickoff game against the Buffalo Bills while Brady and Tampa Bay visit the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. Stark was the sideline reporter on ABC’s “Monday Night Football” from 2000-02. She spent four years with NBC News and has been with NFL Network since 2011.