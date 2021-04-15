Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing late. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.