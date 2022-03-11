The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Actress Selma Blair was granted a temporary restraining order Wednesday against ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson, whom she says attacked her last month. Then on Thursday, Carlson and his daughter were granted a temporary restraining order protecting them from Blair, whom Carlson acc…
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
-
(AP) — Emilio Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday.
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120K restitution for lying to police
- AP
-
CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in county jail, ordered to pay $120K restitution for lying to police.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
Kid Rock's "Bad Reputation" now has a date.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kanye West keeps telling us how he really feels about his soon-to-be-ex-wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The White Stripes have been Funko Pop'd.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
-
Watch Walker Scobell for only a minute or so in “The Adam Project” and you’ll be convinced he spent hours studying Ryan Reynolds in preparation for the movie.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It’s a good thing babies are hard to hide, or the world might not know that Grimes and Elon Musk have a new baby together, welcomed via surrogate.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, March 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group.
- AP
-
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — The former “American Idol” contestant accused of barreling into a man with his pickup truck, killing him, will remain in a South Carolina jail while toxicology results from state investigators are still pending, a judge said Thursday.
‘Bust Down’ review: ‘SNL’s’ Chris Redd and friends are profane, hilarious and down and out in Gary, Indiana
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
As slang, “bust down” has all kinds of meanings. But after watching the very funny, very raunchy six-episode series “Bust Down,” I prefer to think of the show’s title as a nod to all the boundaries of good taste it happily mows down, like the Kool-Aid Man busting through a wall.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The New York Philharmonic will have new and improved hall to play in this fall.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Producers behind a new NFT collection honoring late hip-hop icon Biggie Smalls are hoping it will be the illest.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Grimes and Elon Musk’s Christmas present was a new baby.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
DeMond Nason discovered domino art after getting his heart broken.
- AP
-
LONDON (AP) — Polish Nobel literature laureate Olga Tokarczuk and Israeli novelist David Grossman are both in the running, for a second time, for the International Booker Prize for fiction in English translation.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s one and done for Nick Cannon’s talk show.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “Hook, LIne, and Sinker” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)
- Rich Heldenfels - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
You have questions. I have some answers.