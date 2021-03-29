- By ZEN SOO Associated Press
-
HONG KONG (AP) — Decisions in Hong Kong not to display a politically sensitive photograph in a museum exhibition and not broadcast the annual Academy Awards for the first time in decades have prompted concerns that Beijing’s crackdown on dissent in the city is extending to arts and entertainment.
- Jim Harrington The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Harry Connick Jr. has accomplished so much during his lengthy career, from winning multiple Grammys and Emmys to selling over 25 million albums and starring in such Hollywood hits as “Independence Day” and “Hope Floats.”
- Dan DeLuca The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Lana Del Rey
‘Joffrey for All’: By engaging parents of color, Joffrey Academy of Dance aims to diversify ballet world
- Darcel Rockett Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — The first thing you notice about Brielle Jones is her posture.
- Joshua Axelrod Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Storytelling always came naturally for Stan Younger.
The following are Monday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Woody Allen’s sticking to his story.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brian Rohan, who was known as San Francisco's “dope lawyer” for 1960s counterculture clients like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Ken Kesey, has died, according to a newspaper report Sunday. He was 84.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James received the President’s Award for his public service achievements at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards that highlighted works by entertainers and writers of color.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges.
- By KATHY WILLENS Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent weekday, the sounds of Vivaldi, Mozart and Bach greeted hundreds of just-inoculated New Yorkers as they entered a medical observation area at one of the city's biggest COVID-19 vaccination sites, the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations: