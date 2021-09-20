Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

What delta variant? A mixed-bag Emmys tries to party like it was 2019

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Sunday night saw the second pandemic-era edition of the Emmy Awards (the 73rd, all told, and can you believe television has been around that long?), which opened as if it were the first Emmys of the post-pandemic era. From pre-broadcast reports, one might have expected some kind of socially …

Entertainment
AP

Emmys 2021: Netflix tops HBO with 44 wins

  • Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Powered by multiple wins for “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit,” streaming giant Netflix reclaimed the top spot among all TV platforms on the 73rd Emmy Awards presented Sunday.

Entertainment
AP

‘Hamilton’ does not throw away its shot at the 2021 Emmys

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

The Television Academy couldn’t say no to the Disney+ presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s everything-winning Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which nabbed the award for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), a category that has gone by a host of different names since its 1959 inception.

Entertainment
AP

‘Ted Lasso’ cleans up at 2021 Emmys

  • Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

While it wasn’t quite a “Schitt’s Creek"-size sweep, the Emmys showered “Ted Lasso” with biscuits on Sunday, including wins for best comedy series, leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham and supporting actor Brett Goldstein.

Entertainment
AP

Jean Smart adds to impressive Emmy showing for ‘Hacks’

  • Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

It wasn’t a shock that double-nominee Jean Smart earned an Emmy Sunday for her work in HBO’s “Hacks,” playing a pioneering female comic who builds an unlikely friendship with the up-and-comer (Hannah Einbinder) tasked with freshening up her act.

Lifestyles
AP

Mj Rodriguez wore teal, Billy Porter winged black at Emmys

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Porter chose winged chic black and worked the poses on the red carpet, and O-T Fagbenle wore a traditional Nigerian look as stars walked the red carpet Sunday at the slimmed-down Emmy Awards. Mj Rodriguez wore Versace Atelier in teal in an homage to Old Hollywood, her h…