- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
The great Pauline Kael had Bill Murray's number way back in 1984.
New Selma Blair documentary spotlights a cutting-edge multiple sclerosis treatment pioneered at Northwestern
- Nara Schoenberg - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — In summer 2019, a well-known Hollywood actor could be spotted on downtown sidewalks, her head shaved, her walk aided by a stylish three-wheeled, lemon-yellow scooter.
- Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Though the most famous incarnation of the Velvet Underground was only around from 1965-1968, its influence on the direction of rock music is incalculable.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oh, you thought the anonymous committees were gone? This was a different anonymous committee.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
Cecily Strong to make New York theater debut in revival of Lily Tomlin’s ‘The Search For Signs Of Intelligent Life In The Universe’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — For her next big gig, Cecily Strong will be working almost every day of the week.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
PHILADELPHIA — Four Seasons Total Landscaping is putting on its first indoor concert. And announced it Wednesday with a fake news conference.
- Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Spencer Museum of Art at the University of Kansas has reinstalled a Native American art exhibit that was vandalized in September.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
As an actress, Selma Blair has never been the lead of a movie.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
The second time around may also be the charm for Anthony Hopkins.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Six years after her last album, Adele revealed Wednesday that her new project, “30,” will be released on Nov. 19.
- AP
CHICAGO (AP) — Five alleged gang members have been indicted on murder charges in last year's shooting death of a Chicago rapper that prosecutors say was part of an ongoing violent effort to protect gang territories on the city's South Side, officials announced Wednesday.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The OxyContin epidemic, which has been going on for a couple of decades and change, is the subject of "Dopesick," a new miniseries from Hulu. It joins Alex Gibney's recent documentary "The Crime of the Century," Patrick Radden Keefe's book "Empire of Pain," and the latest in a trio of episod…
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
O Haddonfield! My Haddonfield! Why, in the name of fictitious Illinois towns, have you resorted to hapless mob violence, like the pitchfork crowd in “Frankenstein” or the January Sixers that came along after “Halloween Kills” was filmed?
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Transgender Netflix employees and co-workers will stage a walkout next week protesting the streaming giant’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest comedy special, multiple Netflix staffers have confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.
- Chris Hewitt and Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'The Velvet Underground'
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
When Jodie Comer was 12 years old, she tried out for the annual drama festival in her native Liverpool, England. It was her first foray into acting outside the classroom.
- AP
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the United Arab Emirates, home to the only Trump-branded golf course in the region and rulers who for years cultivated warm ties with the former U.S. president, Donald Trump is back in the spotlight.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Monica Lewinsky's life changed forever at a mall food court.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
One way to tackle a difficult, challenging, taboo or otherwise complicated subject on film is to set the story in a period far, far away from our recognizable present, which often allows screenwriters to be that much more frank about the topic at hand. In “The Last Duel,” directed by Ridley …
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Hello from the other side of Adele's six-year musical hiatus.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Recording Academy has reportedly classified Kacey Musgraves, who made her name as a country musician, as a pop artist. And the millennial singer-songwriter's rebranding isn't sitting well with her music label.