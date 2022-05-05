- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It didn't take long for Miya Cech to fall in love with acting.
What’s next for Netflix? Possibly a return to the kind of shows that still thrive on old school broadcast TV
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
What’s next for Netflix? In an effort to stem the loss of subscribers that was first reported last month and expected to continue in the short term, the streaming service might be seeking out a lineup that looks awfully close to what’s on offer from the broadcast networks.
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
If the descriptor "first album in over 50 years" has ever been used before, it certainly hasn't been often.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of "The Circle" Season 4.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Early on in the Pixar animated fantasy “Turning Red,” 13-year-old Mei Lee is subjected to a ghastly public humiliation when her mother, Ming (superbly voiced by Sandra Oh), goes leafing through her notebook and finds lusty drawings of Devon, the cute older boy Mei’s been crushing on. Convinc…
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By BEN NUCKOLS - AP Sports Writer
If Max Homa still had a podcast, he would tell his listeners that everything is fine. Homa decided last year to end his “Get a Grip” podcast with Golf Channel host Shane Bacon. He then won his first start after giving up the microphone and he's happy with his consistent play so far this year. Homa says rehashing all his bad shots every week wasn't good for his mental health. The 31-year-old Homa is one of the more popular players in the field at the Wells Fargo Championship, which this year is being played at TPC Potomac in the Washington suburbs.
- Amanda Kondolojy - Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Creating a cohesive design for one of the most well-known mega-mansion projects in the United States isn’t an easy job, especially when you’re being filmed for reality television. However, interior designer and founder of KCBO Design Kim Coombs, who appears in the new “Queen of Versailles Re…
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Hollywood is bringing out some of its biggest and most reliable players for the 2022 summer movie season, which unofficially kicks off this weekend with the help of Marvel and Disney’s “Doctor Strange and the Multitverse of Madness” and runs through the end of August. Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit behind those iconic aviators for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Dr. Grant, Dr. Sattler and Ian Malcolm are returning for another round with the dinosaurs in “Jurassic World Dominion.” Natalie Portman is picking up Thor’s hammer in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” And Jordan Peele is poised to terrify us with the unknown in “Nope.”
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Fresh off her history-making Oscars win, Ariana DeBose is going to feel pretty at the Tonys.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
What is "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" if not "WandaVision" persevering?
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedians have begun to weigh in on Tuesday night's incident at the Hollywood Bowl, where a man carrying a replica handgun with a knife rushed the stage and attacked headliner Dave Chappelle as the show was winding down.
- AP
Rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for stabbing a homeless man to death on a New York City. The 62-year-old rapper's real name is Nathaniel Glover. He was was a founding member of Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five. He was found guilty of manslaughter last month for fatally stabbing John Jolly with a steak knife in midtown Manhattan in August 2017. Prosecutors accused Glover of stabbing Jolly after becoming enraged because he thought Jolly was gay and was hitting on him. Glover's lawyer said he would appeal the conviction.
- By DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press
Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo have joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline. That's prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro. In recent days, A-listers in Brazil and abroad have used their prestige to call for youths to register to vote in the October presidential election. It's expected to pit the far-right Bolsonaro against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Brazil’s electoral authority says it's received a record number of registration requests. DiCaprio is an environmental activist who has feuded with Bolsonaro over the Brazilian leader’s efforts to expand development in the Amazon rainforest.
- By The Associated Press
Hollywood's summer movie season kicks off Friday with the release of Disney and Marvel's “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Other big May releases include “Downton Abbey: A New Era," “Men” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” In June, theatergoers can expect “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Lightyear” and “Elvis.” July holds “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “Thor: Love and Thunder," “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Bullet Train” and “Nope.” And in August, there's “Easter Sunday,” “Beast” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Netflix also has a robust lineup of starry films coming to streaming devices, including “The Gray Man," “Spiderhead” and “Persuasion.”
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Dave Chappelle had just finished thanking "one of the most prolific producers that hip-hop has ever presented" onstage at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday when a man emerged from the crowd and tackled the comedian onto the floor.
- Kai Grady - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
If you didn't already know, it's officially Jack Harlow season.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
This story contains spoilers for Episode 6 of " Moon Knight " on Disney+.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ review: Sam Raimi drags the Marvel universe halfway to hell
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
“He makes zombie movies, and he makes superhero movies. And sometimes he makes both in the same movie!”
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending April 29th.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
One night in Stockholm half a century ago, Ray Charles delivered a blood-pumping, soul-shaking concert that was almost lost to history. The evening begins with a finger-snapping rendition of Charles’ classic concert opener, “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” followed by an electrifying “What’d I Say.” Charles then delivers two more rarities, a lazy, bluesy version of “I’ve Had My Fun” followed by “Games People Play.” He closes with a frantic “Marie” followed by an extended 8-minute version of “I’ve Got a Woman.” The crowd goes wild. An eight-track distillation of that night is making its way to digital platforms Friday.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — He's already a Grammy winner, an Oscar winner and one of the best-selling artists of all-time, but Eminem now has another notch to add to his belt: the Detroit rapper is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
With “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” premiering Thursday on Paramount+, the franchise goes once again into the past, with a series you can consider, in quantum fashion, both as a spinoff from “Star Trek: Discovery” and a belated order for the original series’ rejected pre-Shatner pilot, “Th…