An ex-business manager for R. Kelly and his co-defendant at Kelly’s ongoing federal trial in Chicago has expressed doubts on the witness stand about Kelly’s insistence in the 2000s that he never sexually abused minors. Derrell McDavid’s testimony Thursday came a day after he told jurors he had had no reason to doubt his boss was telling the truth at the time. He and Kelly are charged with successfully fixing Kelly’s 2008 child pornography trial by threatening witnesses and concealing video evidence. McDavid testified Thursday he had “learned a lot” in the last few weeks, including from Kelly accusers testifying for the government. He said he wanted to believe Kelly was telling the truth in the 2000s because he said he “loved” Kelly and "believed in him.”