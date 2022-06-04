- AP
-
Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, are scheduled to address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.
- By BASSAM HATOUM - Associated Press
-
Indian celebrities and Bollywood stars are in Abu Dhabi this weekend for the International Indian Film Academy awards. The ceremony had been twice canceled in the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the famous of Bollywood arrived Friday night to the event in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, excited to be a part of the ceremony. Indian actress Sharvari Wagh acknowledged the links between the UAE — a nation of 9 million people where Indians represent an estimated 3.5 million — and the Bollywood scene. The awards will conclude Saturday night.
- AP
-
- AP
-
Hootie & the Blowfish got its start at the University of South Carolina and the school is now home to a boatload of the Grammy Award winning rock band’s memorabilia. Longtime fan Rick Noble on Friday donated his collection of all things Hootie & the Blowfish — including CDs, ticket stubs, an autographed guitar and T-shirts — to the school where the band was formed in 1986. In a news release, Interim President Harris Pastides said the band's story is entwined with USC. He says the collection helps capture that story and preserve it for future generations. Library staff is in the process of organizing, appraising and preserving the donated items, which also includes drumsticks, a Hootie candle and golf balls. Once complete, a public viewing will be scheduled.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Matt Pearce - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Artist arrested for painting nudes in Times Square introduces ‘naked theater,’ where everyone is undressed
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — Andy Golub started out getting arrested, along with his models, for painting naked bodies in Times Square. Fast-forward a decade, and the artist and activist has taken it from the streets to the stage.
- AP
-
Georgia officials have arrested an 18-year-old who they say threatened to kill a sheriff and his wife over the arrest of rappers Young Thug and Gunna. Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat, alleged to be the target of the threats, announced the arrest Friday. Records show Quartavius Mender was booked into the Fulton County jail last week on 23 counts of making terroristic threats. He’s being held without bail. Local news outlets report Mender threatened to kill Labat, his wife and the Atlanta school district’s police chief on various social media pages if they didn’t release Young Thug.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Vivica A. Fox had some harsh words to say about Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments on the now-infamous Oscars slap.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Glee" alum Matthew Morrison is repudiating a salacious claim about his abrupt departure from the Fox dance competition "So You Think You Can Dance."
- Erika Martinez - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
If a boa constrictor-like phallus and self-love on the top of the Chrysler Building didn’t show that “The Boys” isn’t your average superhero show, now it will become clear.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian calls for temporary release of incarcerated father whose daughter was killed in Robb Elementary School shooting
- Jessica Schladebeck - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of an incarcerated father after he was denied permission to attend the funeral of his daughter, who was one of 21 people killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Gina Salamone - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Survey says: filmgoers prefer to munch on longtime staples when ordering from concession stands at movie theaters.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Carrie Underwood and an anthology set from BTS, while Adam Sandler channels his affection for basketball into Jeremiah Zagar’s “Hustle” and “All Rise” gets a new lease on life thanks to the OWN channel. The timely documentary Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes’ “The Janes” land Wednesday about a group of women who banded together in Chicago in the late ’60s and early ’70s to clandestinely offer illegal abortions to women. And the characters on “Fairfax” may be Gen Z middle-schoolers but the comedy is aimed at adults in the Amazon Prime animated series returning for its sophomore season on Friday.
- AP
-
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS - Associated Press
-
Seven years ago, Moisés Kaufman was approached to direct the Broadway musical “Paradise Square” and, after reading it, he immediately said yes. “I did this show because it spoke to me,” the Venezuelan theater director and playwright says. Now “Paradise Square” — about unity and racism in New York’s famed Five Points neighborhood, where Irish immigrants and Black Americans jostled to survive in 1863 — is nominated to 10 Tony Awards. During a recent interview with The Associated Press, Kaufman, himself an immigrant based in New York City, reflected on immigration and the roots of American divisions.