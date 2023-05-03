Garfield

Showtime! UK readies pomp for King Charles III's coronation

  • By DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press

King Charles III will be crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey in an event full of all the pageantry Britain can muster. Clergymen will hand over the medieval symbols of power — the rod, the scepter and the orb — and brass bands and soldiers in bearskin hats will march through the streets. The new king and queen will presumably end the day on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. But there’s purpose behind the pomp: to buttress the crown’s foundations and show that the people of the United Kingdom still support their monarch. The festivities have been tailored to better reflect modern Britain, where about 18% of the population describe themselves as belonging to an ethnic minority.

Writers strike looks to be a long fight, as Hollywood braces

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer.

It looks likely to be a long grind for Hollywood writers who have gone on strike to preserve pay and hang on to job security. Members of the Writers Guild of America picketed in Los Angeles and New York on Tuesday, a day after their contract expired. The first Hollywood strike in 15 years, brought on by the economic pressures of the streaming era, has already led to most late-night shows going into reruns. Some scripted productions have also pushed pause, and many more could follow if it gets stretched out. With no talks at the moment and none pending, a solution does not appear near.

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

  • AP

Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years are divorcing. Costner's publicist said in a statement Tuesday that due to circumstances beyond the actor's control, he and wife Christie Baumgartner are ending their marriage. Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, were married at his Colorado ranch in 2004. They have two sons, ages 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together. It was the second marriage for the 68-year-old Costner, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV’s “Yellowstone” and films including “Dances With Wolves" and "The Bodyguard.” He also has four adult children from previous relationships.

What to stream: 'Soft & Quiet' and other films featuring long takes

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Newly streaming this week on Netflix is a bold one-shot thriller, “Soft & Quiet,” written and directed by first-time filmmaker Beth de Araújo. Released theatrically last fall, “Soft & Quiet” is daring in both form and content, as de Araújo utilizes the real-time conceit to tackle a r…

'La Bohème' in space returns to Paris, 6 years after uproar

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Claus Guth's controversial staging of Puccini's “La Bohème,” set on a spaceship and a planet's barren surface, returns to the Paris Opéra six years after an audience uproar at its premiere caused conductor Gustavo Dudamel to momentarily stop the show. Guth imagines the drama unfolding across an unspecified future, perhaps 50 years from now or possibly 1,000. Set designer Étienne Pluss takes inspiration Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” and created a doomed spaceship on a raked stage for the first two acts and a bleak planet for the final two. There are 12 performances through June 4.