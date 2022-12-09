Ke Huy Quan was once one of the most indelible faces — and voices — of the 1980s. He was 12 when he was cast as Harrison Ford’s Yankee hat wearing sidekick in “Temple of Doom.” Quan starred in 1985′s “Goonies,” too, but found few roles after that. By the time Quan was in his 20s, he had all but disappeared from the screen. Twenty years passed before he acted again. But when Quan was 49, he decided to give it one last go. Two weeks later, he landed his role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Now, he's being celebrated for one of the best performances of the year. Quan, many think, will win an Oscar.