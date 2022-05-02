- Carlos Aguilar - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
From the lauded French auteur behind the unabashedly feminist modern classic “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” Céline Sciamma’s “Petite Maman” is a 72-minute time-travel fable that revels in the casually profound friendship between young Nelly (Joséphine Sanz) and her mother, Marion. In a magica…
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It’s a scenario that’s perfect for the gossip-fueled “Bridgerton”: Golda Rosheuvel, who plays Queen Charlotte on the Netflix series, was once told to keep her sexuality a secret. By a director who was also a lesbian.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
WORTHINGTON, Minn. — Dorothy Sietsema had a few choice words for Garrison Keillor.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mounting a large-scale Viking epic was new territory for director Robert Eggers, whose “The Northman” opened in theaters in April. Among the film’s most ambitiously cinematic sequences are a brutal raid on a village that plays out in a single seemingly unbroken take and a jaw-dropping finale…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Dustin Lance Black first picked up a copy of "Under the Banner of Heaven: A Story of Violent Faith" nearly two decades ago. For someone who was raised in a conservative Mormon household but had since left the faith, it still felt dangerous.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In virtually every episode of "The Offer" on Paramount+ there is a moment when the action pauses so one character or another can deliver a paean to the power of movies.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
Well, hello first Monday in May. The year’s biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returns to its usual berth on the social calendar this year after pandemic upheaval. And if it feels like one of those what, already moments, it is. It’s been just under eight months since the last gala, an annual fundraiser that raises eight-figure sums for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. Pre-pandemic, about 600 A-listers from fashion, sports, music, film, TV, technology and beyond were invited. This year and last, the numbers were closer to 400. More than $16.4 million was raised last year. The starry event is the institute’s primary budget feeder.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Pete Davidson sounded off Thursday about girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West, during his first stand-up comedy show in three years.
- Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Neal Adams, one of the most influential comic book artists of all time due to his transformative work on Batman, the Avengers and the X-Men, died Thursday due to complications from sepsis. He was 80.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
Netflix’s cost-cutting measures have hit Meghan Markle.
Bill Murray responds to ‘Being Mortal’ complaint: ‘I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way’
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
Bill Murray publicly responded Saturday to a complaint about his behavior on the movie set of “Being Mortal.”
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.
- PA Media/dpa (TNS)
LONDON — American country music singer Naomi Judd has died at age 76, her daughters Ashley and Wynonna Judd confirmed in a statement.
- By PHILIP MARCELO - Associated Press
Bill Murray has acknowledged that his behavior towards a woman led to the suspension of production on his latest film. In his first comments about the shutdown of “Being Mortal,” Murray on Saturday described the incident as a “difference of opinion” but declined to provide specifics on what transpired, or who it involved. Murray said he did something that he thought was funny but that it wasn’t interpreted that way. The 71-year-old comedian also said he and the unnamed woman are “trying to make peace.” The film studio has declined to comment and it’s unclear when or if production will resume.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
Designer Thom Browne launched Met Gala weekend in New York with a hugely inventive fashion show that was one of his most fanciful extravaganzas yet. The human audience was supplemented by 500 stuffed teddy bears, sitting in tiny chairs in neat rows, all dressed in classic Browne gray suits, ready to hear a motivational “Teddy Talk.” Browne, the consummate showman designer who usually shows in Paris, sought to educate the New York crowd — both the bears and the humans — about finding one’s authentic self through one's “toy version.” Dual processions of 25 adults and their whimsical toy versions came together at the end, with models laughing and talking on the runway.