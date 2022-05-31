The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Snoop Dogg has canceled the rest of his overseas tour dates for 2022 due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” the rapper’s team announced late Sunday.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The six-week defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been filled with graphic allegations, contentious moments and differing accounts of what transpired during their relationship.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Top Gun: Maverick” soared to the highest-ever Memorial Day weekend opening by raking in an impressive $156 million at the domestic box office in its first four days of release.
- AP
-
A German federal court is mulling a Jewish man’s bid to force the removal of a 700-year-old antisemitic statue from a church where Martin Luther once preached. It said Monday that it will deliver its verdict in the long-running dispute next month. The “Judensau,” or “Jew pig,” sculpture on the Town Church in Wittenberg is one of more than 20 such relics from the Middle Ages that still adorn churches across Germany and elsewhere in Europe. The case went to the Federal Court of Justice after lower courts ruled in 2019 and 2020 against plaintiff Michael Duellmann. He had argued that the sculpture was “a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people.”
- AP
-
Egypt has displayed a trove of ancient artifacts recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo. The artifacts were showcased on Monday at the feet of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara. Egypt's top official with the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the find includes includes 250 painted sarcophagi with well-preserved mummies inside, as well as 150 bronze statues of ancient deities and bronze vessels used in rituals of Isis, the goddess of fertility in ancient Egyptian mythology, all from the Late Period, about 500 B.C. The artifacts will be transferred for a permanent exhibit at the new Grand Egyptian Museum, a mega project still under construction near the famed Giza Pyramids, just outside Cairo.