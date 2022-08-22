Decades ago when Helen Jean was a teenager, she heard the voice of God tell her, “Bear it or perish.” Helen Jean keeps her end of the deal, birthing a son she sees as a monster. Through her neglect, she nurtures the very behaviors she feared he would inherit by nature. LaToya Watkins’ debut novel “Perish” takes place decades later as the family begins untangling the rotted, gnarled roots of their tree. From her deathbed, perhaps Helen Jean can bring her family together and right the wrongs that proliferated like a tumbleweed through the generations. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “Perish” is a beautifully crushing experiment in empathy and brokenness.