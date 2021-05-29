The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Davis, one of the real singers behind the lip-synching pop duo Milli Vanilli, died of the coronavirus this week, according to his family. He was 66.
- Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Shia LaBeouf has been ordered into a diversion program related to an arrest for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor battery last summer, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.
- Melissa Ruggieri The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
On March 10, 2020, two days before New York City essentially shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Allman Brothers Band continued with their scheduled 50th anniversary performance at Madison Square Garden.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Friends: The Reunion" can finally be seen in its entirety by audiences all over the world — unless you're in China, where parts of the highly anticipated show are sitting on the cutting-room floor.
- By SARAH EL DEEB Associated Press
A prominent Lebanese singer and composer known for his strong opinions said he has been deported from Saudi Arabia after a 50-day detention — mostly in solitary confinement — because of opinions expressed online in support of Lebanon’s president and his ally the Iran-backed Hezbollah.
- David Zurawik The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
If you want to see how media can help reshape inaccuracies in history and the role some Black athletes are playing in that historical process today, make time this weekend to see at least one of two new powerful prime-time documentaries on the 1921 race massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
- By MARYCLAIRE DALE Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Actor Bill Cosby won't be paroled this year after refusing to participate in sex offender programs during his nearly three years in state prison in Pennsylvania.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
Rave reviews are nothing new for Paul Walter Hauser. He's been receiving them since high school, when his school newspaper's theater critic was, well, Paul Walter Hauser.
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
Not quite ready to make your return to polite society just yet?
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
“NCIS” is losing one of its veterans.
- Jessica Gelt Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — As the longtime artistic director of Celebration Theatre, the city's leading LGBTQ stage, Michael A. Shepperd has been an outspoken advocate for social justice. As a gay Black theater-maker, Shepperd has pushed for inclusion and diversity in the arts. And as a successful direct…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
The movies that studios held onto for more than a year, waiting until theatrical releases made sense, fell into a few categories: Those with the kind of impact that needed jumbo-sized screens. Those that were destined to be big hits. And those that were fantastic. "A Quiet Place: Part II," p…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia will serve as the honorary starter for Sunday's Indianapolis 500.
Michael Phillips: This Memorial Day weekend, can ‘Quiet Place Part II’ and ‘Cruella’ get butts back in seats?
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The words “stress test” aren’t commonly associated with the unofficial beginning of summer.
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
On Thursday, more than 600 musicians from around the world issued a letter addressing the recent violence between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas and calling on musicians "to publicly assert their solidarity with the Palestinian people."