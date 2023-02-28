- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sabrina Teitelbaum has seen every episode of "Grey's Anatomy," every episode of "House" and every video she can find on TikTok where you try to diagnose a patient's disease based on a given set of symptoms and lab results.
- Roger Vincent - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Radford Studio Center, a storied movie lot in Studio City that has been home to generations of landmark television shows — including "Gunsmoke" and "Seinfeld" — is set to get a $1 billion upgrade to expand its facilities and bring them further into the digital age.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
DALLAS — Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone has fully evolved into a real-life drama.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
One of the best picture nominees at the upcoming Academy Awards tops the DVD releases for the week of March 7.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The words raw and uncut fail to encapsulate the audacity of comedian Ms. Pat's brand of humor.
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
BTS artist j-hope began the enlistment process for his stint with the South Korean military, his record label announced, making him the second member of the Korean-pop group to do so.
- Salvador Hernandez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A woman who was convicted after turning in two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs stolen in a violent robbery is suing the pop star, arguing she was never paid a $500,000 reward promised for the dogs’ return.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — While Miles Teller was wining and dining in Paris last week, burglars were ripping off his home in Los Angeles.
- AP
Fox “Media Buzz” anchor Howard Kurtz says he's been barred by his company from covering Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox. Kurtz says that Fox told him he can't talk or write about the case — a major story in the media — because he's part of the organization being sued. Kurtz says he strongly disagrees with the decision, but told viewers of his Sunday program that he has to abide by it. The Dominion case is expected to go to trial this spring. Dominion accuses Fox of airing false accusations against it despite many of its employees knowing they were untrue.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“The Last of Us” newcomer Storm Reid “will never understand” the homophobic backlash to the hit HBO series inspired by the video game of the same name.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
With Rocky Balboa out of the picture, Adonis Creed returns in “Creed III,” directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan as the legacy boxer who is now in retirement. The film, which pits him against a friend from the past, Dame (played by Jonathan Majors) plays more like a thriller than standard sports film at times. In her review, Associated Press Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that “It’s a promising debut" for Jordan behind the camera, and shows "that he’ll never let his own star ego get in the way of a film: Majors steals the show, and Jordan is there to capture it.” Rated PG-13, “Creed III” is in theaters Friday.
- By ALI ZERDIN - Associated Press
A planned concert by Slovenia's popular band Laibach in Ukraine next month has been cancelled after the group angered Ukrainians, with remarks interpreted to suggest that Kyiv was involved in a proxy war on behalf of its Western patrons. The iconic band known for using military-style imagery and totalitarian symbols, was due to perform in Kyiv on March 31. The band has said the concert was meant to show support for the Ukrainian people during the war but organizers said that their comments published in The Guardian newspaper have created “controversy” and discord, forcing the cancellation. Ukrainians apparently were angered by Laibach’s statement calling the war in Ukraine “a cynical proxy war for the geostrategic interests” of world powers.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Oscar voting begins Thursday and, as all the responsible citizens reading this know, you’re not always entirely prepared when you come face to face with that ballot. Film academy members, including the three sharing their picks here, sometimes end up making their choices on a w…
Movie review: Terrific ‘Return to Seoul’ follows adoptee's search for roots in a place she never knew
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The question’s simple enough. “How long do you want to stay?” the hotel clerk asks Freddie, the 25-year-old French citizen of Korean descent checking in at the beginning of the low-keyed marvel that is “Return to Seoul.” Not sure, she says. A couple of weeks, maybe.
- Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It’s 3 p.m. at the Fairmont Century Plaza, about half an hour into the Screen Actors Guild awards cocktail reception in the stylishly red-decked-out lobby. The nominees are trickling in, with the likes of “Better Call Saul’s” Jonathan Banks and “1883’s” Sam Elliott ready for th…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An audition during a recent episode of "American Idol" became an emotional spotlight on gun violence.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor and artist Jansen Panettiere, the younger brother of “Nashville” and “Heroes” actor Hayden Panettiere, died suddenly of heart complications, his family said.
Maria Schneider credits David Bowie and Dawn Upshaw for instilling her with 'fear' when they collaborated
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — David Bowie, opera star Dawn Upshaw and jazz harmonica legend Toots Thielemans were each delighted to work with acclaimed composer, arranger and orchestra leader Maria Schneider, whose seven Grammy Award wins have come in four different musical categories.
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Olivia Newton-John’s home city of Melbourne, Australia, celebrated her life at a state memorial on Sunday.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
There’s so much darkness awaiting Ben Platt in his new Broadway role these days that he’s countered with a dash of brightness. He painted his dressing room pink. Platt deserves all the joy he can grab while playing the doomed lead anti-hero in the musical, “Parade,” about a Jewish man lynched in Atlanta in 1913. The musical is being revived just as the nation endures an increase in anti-Semitism, which has brought darkness to the theater’s front door. The show’s first preview was marred by a few neo-Nazi protesters outside.
- Richard Johnson - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Gianni Russo was in “The Godfather” but says he never assaulted Talia Shire, as depicted in the eighth episode of “The Offer,” the docuseries about the making of the movie classic.
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
There was a time when the idea of a 44th season of “Survivor” was unimaginable for host Jeff Probst. But it's here now, starting this week, and Probst is all in. Probst says he once had a chip on his shoulder about being called the show's “host.” He's now worked his way up to being the showrunner, meaning he's in charge of everything on and offscreen for the CBS show. He says he can envision being with the show as long as it lasts in the U.S. This year he's adding a podcast each week, which he hopes will give fans a sense of how ‘Survivor’ is put together, without spoiling the magic.