Entertainment
AP

My worst moment: Harry Hamlin and the perils of being naked on stage

  • Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

“I’m in my backyard and looking right now up at a red-tailed hawk,” Harry Hamlin says when we connect by phone. Later he would pause the conversation to take a picture of a garden snake. Being outdoors is where he prefers to be during his off time. “Every year I go up into the high Sierras, …

Lifestyles
AP

LaQuan Smith throws a fashion party at Empire State Building

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith's New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants.

Entertainment
AP

Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann dies

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winning producer Elizabeth Ireland McCann, who helped mount an astounding array of hits on Broadway and in London, including “The Elephant Man,” “Morning’s at Seven,” “Amadeus,” “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” and “Copenhagen,” has died. She was 90.

Oklahoma high court to hear prosecutor's death row request
Sports
AP

Oklahoma high court to hear prosecutor's death row request

  • The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court agreed Thursday to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board be prevented from voting on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing.

Entertainment
AP

Review: 'Kate' fails to resuscitate flagging female assassin genre

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Don't blame Mary Elizabeth Winstead for "Kate," the latest in an assembly line of un-killable female assassin movies (see also July's "Gunpowder Milkshake," last month's "The Protege," and that's just this summer). Winstead is never less than believable as a trained killer who is starting to…

Entertainment
AP

Review: Oscar Isaac struggles with so-so hand in 'The Card Counter'

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

In "The Card Counter," writer-director Paul Schrader plunges the audience deep into the world of poker playing. It's a world the movies have visited plenty of times before, in films like "California Split" and "Rounders," and there's a seediness to the landscape that makes it fertile ground …