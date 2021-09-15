- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — In the nearly 10 years it took for Jessica Chastain to get made a film about the Christian televangelist Tammy Faye Messner, she studied many of the kinds of things you'd expect — the hours of television footage, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato’s 2000 documentary. But one of …
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 6:
- Jean Guerrero - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Growing up in Miami in a family of immigrants from Nicaragua, Prisca Dorcas Mojica Rodríguez sought role models in Spanish-language films and in telecasts on Univision and Telemundo. But none of the Latina anchors and lead actors looked like her. They looked European, light-skinned. The time…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Time for a new paperback? Here are six fresh-off-the-press possibilities; a little mystery-heavy (hey, it's almost fall), but something for everyone.
- Michael Kleber-Diggs - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: A keenly observed memoir about the author's arduous travels in search of himself.
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
In April 1985, Dublin-born Niall Williams ("This Is Happiness") and his American wife, Christine Breen, left New York City and moved to Breen's ancestral village in the far west of Ireland to write, paint and farm. They were dubious upon arriving at their remote stone cottage — "It was raini…
- Ellen Akins - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Joy Williams' grim, goofy meditation on the apocalypse.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Summer movies — big popcorn-friendly extravaganzas — are a fairly specific genre; fall movies, maybe not. But maybe there’s a more precise way to think about fall movies: films that celebrate the special beauty of fall, with its trademark colors. Should you be in need of streaming something …
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In the time between his being named the new host of “Jeopardy!” and being named the ex-new host of “Jeopardy!” Mike Richards taped a week’s worth of programs. (That is just a day’s work on the “Jeopardy!” set.) Because those were part of the narrative of the show — especially w…
- Hamilton Cain - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: Colson Whitehead's enthralling, evocative new novel transforms a petty heist into a resonant exploration of race and class.
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
TELLURIDE, Colo. — Maggie Gyllenhaal has devoured movies and books for as long as she can remember, and she always noticed that when it came to stories about women, it’d usually feel like some kind of fantasy or wish-fulfillment version of what it’s like to be actually be a woman.
- Elfrieda Abbe - Star Tribune (TNS)
NONFICTION: This luminous collection of essays by Margaret Renkl explores American culture, politics and history.
- Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)
FICTION: A wistful and whimsical novel looking at life in a tiny Icelandic village.
- Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Despite sitting for hours of interviews in a new HBO documentary about her life, Alanis Morissette says she is so unhappy with the final product that she will not support the film.
- AP
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Belmont University has unveiled its new $180 million performing arts center.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — For Tennessee Williams, Rome was a longtime love affair, “the capitol of my heart” with its skies of “stainless blue” and cathedral domes “bathed in golden light.”
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
A fitting homage has been paid to Alex Trebek.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Sharon Osbourne has no immediate plans to return to hosting a daytime talk show after her highly publicized departure from “The Talk.”
- Michael Ordona - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“Copshop” is an enjoyable, slow-burn action movie featuring a smart script, sharp direction, strong cast — and the emergence of a possible star.
- By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of Norm Macdonald, who died of cancer Tuesday at age 61.
- By HOLLY RAMER - Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A videographer who accuses Marilyn Manson of spitting and blowing his nose on her during a concert in New Hampshire consented to being exposed to bodily fluids, according to an attorney for the musical artist.