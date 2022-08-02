The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
Renowned author Stephen King is set to take the stand Tuesday at a federal antitrust trial in Washington. King is scheduled to be a witness for the Justice Department as it bids to block the proposed merger of two of the world's biggest publishers, No. 1 U.S. publisher Penguin Random House and No. 4 Simon & Schuster. King has expressed displeasure with the deal even though he is likely to benefit: The author has been published for years by Simon & Schuster. But he worries the merger would hurt smaller companies. Some of his own former publishers were acquired by larger ones.
- By MICHAEL TARM - AP Legal Affairs Writer
-
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at the start of his Texas defamation trial for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack as a hoax with the words “Save the 1st” scrawled on tape covering his mouth. Jones says the case is an assault on the First Amendment. Lawyers for the parents suing him say his repeated false claims about the shooting fall well outside the bounds of protected speech. Jones appeared to sabotage his chance to fully argue that his statements were protected by refusing to turn over evidence to the plaintiffs. That led the judge to essentially declare the plaintiffs the winner before the trial began. Instead, the trial is about how much Jones must pay.
- By JANET McCONNAUGHEY - Associated Press
-
A Louisiana sheriff says rapper Mystikal is again accused of rape. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a Facebook post on Monday that Michael “Mystikal” Tyler was arrested on charges including rape and domestic abuse battery. The sheriff's office inmate lookup shows the 51-year-old is being held without bond on 10 charges. Attorney Joel Pearce says he believes bond will be discussed at a hearing Tuesday. Pearce says he's supposed to meet with Mystikal on Wednesday or Thursday and will make a statement then. Pearce represented the rapper when prosecutors dropped rape and kidnapping charges against him in late 2020, after new evidence was brought. Those charges had kept him jailed for 18 months.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Beyoncé has vowed to alter the lyrics to one of her new songs after receiving criticism from the disability community.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
It’s a major score for the Country Music Association Awards.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Calling all Blinks: Blackpink has unveiled new details about its forthcoming sophomore album and world tour.
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a ballistic missile and anti-terrorism expert
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
SAN DIEGO — Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a man of international intrigue and a secret agent?
- The Associated Press
-
Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The original “Star Trek” may have been canceled in 1969, but it is still with us. That three seasons of a television series could in those days produce 79 episodes led to a healthy life in syndication, which brought the voyagers of the starship Enterprise new generations of viewers and led t…
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara is ready for the next act.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Don’t blame Taylor Swift for all the carbon dioxide emitted by her private jet, her rep insisted.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
There are toxic work environments, and then there's Pierpoint & Co.
- Tommy Cummings - The Dallas Morning News (TNS)
-
DALLAS — In a Zoom call to promote his new movie "Vengeance," it was obvious that B.J. Novak, the 42-year-old Boston guy best known for his role on "The Office," had done his homework.
- By The Associated Press
-
Celebrities having birthdays during the week of Aug. 7-13 include “Captain America” actor Sebastian Stan, singer Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden and rapper Kool Moe Dee. Singer J.C. Chasez of ’N Sync turns 46, actor David Duchovny of ″The X-Files” turns is 62 and singer Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees reaches 46. Other celebrities with birthdays include “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb, actor Anna Kendrick and actor Chris Hemsworth. Others with big days are rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot, actor Danny Bonaduce of "The Partridge Family,” actor Wayne Knight of “Seinfeld” and actor John Slattery of “Mad Men.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
President Joe Biden celebrated the “inspiring” life of Nichelle Nichols in a poignant statement Sunday after the beloved “Star Trek” actor died at age 89.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A case involving a sexual assault allegation against filmmaker Paul Haggis in Italy has been dismissed, according to reports.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — What started as a stay-at-home show born out of the pandemic is heading to one of the world’s premier venues.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Consider the wiggle released.
- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Nearly three decades after her death, Tejano superstar Selena is making her comeback this summer.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
What kind of documentary do you have if the person your film is about is played by an actor lip-syncing that person’s words? This is only one of the intriguing questions posed by “My Old School,” a film in which all the flashbacks are at first animated and the animated characters are voiced …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
A botched suicide in the San Francisco Bay leaves a woman with no memories. Where do you go from there?
- Jaweed Kaleem - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
VILNIUS, Lithuania — The kitchen staff in one of this city’s newest chic hotels, housed in a 15th century palace, knew Hollywood had arrived when film crews flown in from California started calling room service to demand smoothies — juiced celery and all.