- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Even before Will Smith’s onstage assault of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards on Sunday decidedly changed the vibe of Hollywood’s biggest night, sharp criticism of the telecast flew fast and furious from viewers at home and industry insiders alike.
- By The Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith took home his first Oscar on Sunday for his turn as tennis dad Richard Williams in “King Richard” just moments after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
- Nick Vadala - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
Roots drummer and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" bandleader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson can tick off another box on his achievement list after Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony: Oscar-winning director.
- Colleen Shalby - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Oscar presenter Chris Rock has declined to file a police report over actor Will Smith slapping him during the live broadcast of the Academy Awards ceremony and the LAPD is not investigating the incident at this time, the department said in a release Sunday night.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Did Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony achieve its goal, stated earlier this month by academy president David Rubin, to “prioritize the television audience, to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant”? Um, be careful what you wish for, Oscar. The 94th an…
- Ginnie Teo - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Blue eye shadow and all, Jessica Chastain took home the best actress Academy Award for her role as a famed TV televangelist.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The producers behind this year's Academy Awards hyped the notion of the Twitter-voted fan favorite and a top cheer-worthy moment ever since it was announced in February. The actual moment during the show left many scratching their heads as to why it was even there.
- Sonaiya Kelley, Jessica Gelt and Amy Kaufman - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When hosts Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin took the stage for the Oscars pre-show early Sunday evening, Momoa got right to the point: “It’s a different year,” he said. “We want to address the elephant in the room.”
- Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Usually, the visit to the White House comes after the victory, not before.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Apple paid $25 million for the rights to release “CODA.” It was worth every penny.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Just moments after slapping presenter Chris Rock hard on live television, Will Smith found himself in tears as he gave his acceptance speech for winning the Oscar for best actor for his performance in “King Richard.”
- By TIM REYNOLDS - Associated Press
-
Chris Rock made a joke. Will Smith took immediate offense.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In “The Power of the Dog,” a swaggering man of the West — authoritative, domineering, seemingly invincible — comes face-to-face with a most unexpected adversary, someone who looks harmless but turns out to be anything but. There’s a certain irony, then, that after looking like …
- By JOHN STATON, The StarNews
-
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Sinking a hole-in-one is always against the odds. But at least credit the filmmakers behind the Wilmington-made comedy “Birdies” with swinging for the fences.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards Sunday after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting the award for documentary feature.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The second biggest moment of Will Smith’s Oscar night came when he won for best actor for his role in “King Richard.”
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Oscars telecast observed a moment of silence Sunday in solidarity with Ukraine as Russian forces continue to invade the country.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Jane Campion has the “Power of the Dog” behind her.
- Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Jane Campion is now the third woman in history to win the Academy Award for director, joining a tiny pantheon of female filmmakers that will continue to grow and grow. The film academy certainly appears to have hit the accelerator: It took 81 years for Kathryn Bigelow to become…
- AP
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars looked kindly on Jessica Chastain.
- Samantha Melbourneweaver - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — In the middle of the 2022 Oscars, actor Will Smith got out of his seat, walked on stage and hit presenter Chris Rock in the face. As the incident unfolded, the broadcast was muted, leaving American viewers wondering what was said between the two actors.