Graduation season is coming and with it, thousands of speakers offering life and career advice to college seniors. But what if the grads, and all of us, could get a curated collection of commencement speakers’ salient points in a book? That’s what three Yale University professors have done with “Life Worth Living.” They have assembled the wisdom of, among others, Jesus, Aristotle, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Dalai Lama. Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe thinks some of the examples in the book are a bit too esoteric but nonetheless, the benefit from guidance on life’s greatest questions outweighs those minor diversions.