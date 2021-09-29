Garfield

Sound Advice: Looking for a better Lightning charging cable

  • Don Lindich - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Q. My kids are making me nuts with constantly having to replace the Lightning charging cables for their iPhones. The official Apple ones aren't great, and the Amazon ones do not seem not to last either. Do you have any recommendations?

Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Sept. 20:

Review: 'Lean Fall Stand,' by Jon McGregor

  • Cory Oldweiler - Star Tribune (TNS)

FICTION: A profoundly affecting story of the lives upended when a man loses his ability to communicate clearly.

‘Mango Street’ author Sandra Cisneros has long left Chicago, though Chicago won’t leave her: Case and point is her new book, ‘Martita, I Remember You’

  • Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)

CHICAGO — Sandra Cisneros, at 66, firmly ensconced on Chicago’s literary Mount Rushmore, hasn’t lived in Chicago in ages. Not since she made a young, bold splash. If that doesn’t make you feel old, consider: “The House on Mango Street,” her signature, so routinely assigned to students now it…

Don't Miss: 'When Ghosts Come Home,' by Wiley Cash

  • Pamela Miller - Star Tribune (TNS)

Let's face it, some states are more evocative than others — take North Carolina. So many Americans of all ethnicities have ties to its cities and natural areas — the Appalachians, the Piedmont area, the coastal marshes and beaches. Wiley Cash, writer-in-residence at the University of North C…

Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency
  • By LOLITA C. BALDOR and ROBERT BURNS - Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer told Congress that he knew former President Donald Trump wasn't planning to attack China and that it was his job to reassure the Chinese of this in the phone calls that have triggered outrage from some lawmakers.

Jesse Palmer is the new host of ‘The Bachelor’

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — “The Bachelor” is welcoming Season 5 star Jesse Palmer back to the franchise — this time as the host. ABC announced Tuesday that the former NFL player will host Season 26 of “The Bachelor.”

Oklahoma governor defers decision on commuting Julius Jones
  • AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Tuesday that he will not decide whether to spare Julius Jones from a lethal injection until after Jones has a clemency hearing before the state Pardons and Parole Board.

Commentary: The music industry coddled R. Kelly. Television took him down

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Before his conviction in New York on Monday by a federal jury on charges that he used his celebrity status to procure, then mentally and sexually abuse, girls and young women over a 25-year period, singer R. Kelly often seemed invincible.