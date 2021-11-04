Garfield

How Edgar Wright set out to challenge himself, and the past, with ‘Last Night in Soho’

  • Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

When Edgar Wright set out to follow “Baby Driver” — the cars-and-crime themed 2017 movie that proved to be his biggest worldwide hit to date by a wide margin — he landed on a decidely different and darker tale in “Last Night in Soho.” Known for the madcap exuberance of “Shaun of the Dead” an…

'Spencer' review: Kristen Stewart is a knockout as Princess Diana

  • Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)

Kristen Stewart dazzles in "Spencer," giving a career-best performance as Princess Diana, playing her as a trapped, suffocated victim angling to do anything she can to escape the constraints of the British royal family.

"Rust" film armorer suspects someone planted bullet in gun

  • The Associated Press

The person in charge of weapons on the movie set where actor Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins said Wednesday night that she suspects someone put in a live bullet in the prop gun that Baldwin shot.

After bombshell R. Kelly interview, Gayle King calls guilty verdict 'justice'

  • Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Broadcast journalist Gayle King, who conducted a landmark 2019 interview with R. Kelly that illuminated sexual assault allegations brought against him, recently shared her thoughts on the outcome of the singer's September sex trafficking trial.

Greg Kinnear readies (again) for his Broadway debut

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Greg Kinnear was just a month away from making his Broadway debut in the play “To Kill a Mockingbird” when the pandemic shut theater down in March 2020. He's not giving up: Early next year, he'll try again.

Fighting for a comeback, Golden Globes group hires a chief diversity officer

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — In the latest step in its ongoing effort to remake itself, the group behind the Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, announced Wednesday that it has hired Neil Phillips as its first chief diversity officer.