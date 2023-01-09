Prince Harry is expected to lob more criticism at the U.K. royal family in broadcast interviews to promote his soul-baring new memoir. The book “Spare” has generated incendiary headlines even before its official release. A prerecorded interview with Britain’s ITV is scheduled to air Sunday evening. Harry reveals in an advance extract that he cried only once after his mother Prince Diana died in 1997. At her burial. He said he feels guilt about not showing emotion when he and his brother Prince William greeted mourners outside Kensington Palace. Harry is also appearing on “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” “Spare” is due to be published on Tuesday.