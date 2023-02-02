Garfield

'Dances With Wolves' actor due in court in sex abuse probe

  • By RIO YAMAT - Associated Press

A former “Dances With Wolves” actor who faces at least five felonies for allegedly sexually abusing Indigenous girls is scheduled to face a judge Thursday. The possible charges against Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, include sex trafficking and sexual assault. Clark County prosecutors have not said when they will formally charge him or whether more charges will be filed. Las Vegas police arrested Chasing Horse this week following a monthslong investigation into alleged abuse authorities say spanned two decades and included physically and sexually assaulting Indigenous girls and women, taking underage wives and leading a cult. He is known for his role as a young Sioux tribe member in the Oscar-winning Kevin Costner film.

Sony taps president to steer entertainment-electronic empire
Sony taps president to steer entertainment-electronic empire

  • By YURI KAGEYAMA - AP Business Writer

Sony has appointed a company veteran as its president to lead the Japanese electronics and entertainment conglomerate through times of change. Hiroki Totoki, Sony's chief financial officer, will become the president and COO. Kenichiro Yoshida remains chairman and chief executive, signaling continuity at the Tokyo-based maker of PlayStation game machines, Bravia TVs and Spider-Man movies. Sony reports earnings later in the day. The change is meant to strengthen Sony’s management across its diverse operations. It has won unanimous board approval. Sony, long synonymous with Japan's technoloical prowess, has struggled in more recent years to best leverage its sprawling operations.

Review: 'Knock at the Cabin' twists the home invasion horror
Review: 'Knock at the Cabin' twists the home invasion horror

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

It’s a cozy relief to be able to throw open the door and find M. Night Shyamalan standing there with his near-annual helping of high-concept thriller. This quiet, gloomier time of year seems perfectly designed for Shyamalan to burst in with his signature brand of big-screen bonkers and some new twists to the age-old question of “Who’s there?” “Knock at the Cabin" is at once like every previous Shyamalan film and a thrilling departure, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. Gimmicky set-up? Check. Queasy spiritualism? You bet. But as a self-contained, handsomely staged thriller, Shyamalan’s latest finds the filmmaker working in an appealingly straightforward and stripped-down fashion.

Review: '80 for Brady' is a sports film fumble for the ages
Review: '80 for Brady' is a sports film fumble for the ages

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Tom Brady has officially retired from the National Football League. Based on his new movie “80 For Brady,” it's also time that he immediately retire from filmmaking, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. No one emerges with glory from this syrupy, undercooked story of four elderly friends who are determined to see Brady lead an astonishing come-from-behind win at the 2017 Super Bowl. A quartet of our finest actors — Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field— are sacrificed for cheap laughs and unearned poignancy. And Brady, an executive producer, sullies one of his greatest triumphs.

Will Smith is star attraction at college's 'Will Smith Day'

  • AP

A Mississippi college celebrated “Will Smith Day” with none other than Will Smith. WAPT-TV reports that the actor and entertainer visited Tougaloo College recently to speak with mass communication and performing arts students. The station reports that his visit was a favor to Tougaloo graduate Aunjanue Ellis, his co-star in the film “King Richard.” Tougaloo President Carmen Walters the students were able to interact with Mr. Smith in a private setting.

Colin Quinn's new show highlights the art of 'Small Talk'
Colin Quinn's new show highlights the art of 'Small Talk'

  • By BROOKE LEFFERTS - Associated Press

Comedian Colin Quinn has embarked on his eighth one-man show, “Colin Quinn: Small Talk,” playing now through Feb. 11 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in New York. He’s previously performed on TV, including “Saturday Night Live” and “Girls” and in movies like “Trainwreck,” and is the author of several books, but stand up keeps pulling him back. Known for his observational humor— Quinn shines a light in his new show on the way we communicate in person and online, and spoiler alert: it’s not always pretty. “Nobody’s gonna say ‘play your hits!’” he says. “So you have to keep writing.”

Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who'll win on Sunday
Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who'll win on Sunday

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writers

Could Beyoncé make Grammy history this year? The race to Grammy glory is extremely tight with heavy hitters Adele, Kendrick Lamar and Harry Styles all in the running. Associated Press Entertainment Writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Kristin M. Hall break down the odds on whether Queen Bey will reign supreme this year. All signs point to a “Renaissance” revolution in multiple categories including album of the year and record of the year. But dark horses like Steve Lacy and Tobe Nwigwe might have a breakout night. The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday,  Feb. 5, on CBS and Paramount+.

NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air
NBC is closing down 'The Blacklist' after decade on the air

  • AP

The NBC drama “The Blacklist” is stopping after its upcoming tenth season. NBC announced that the series, which stars James Spader as FBI informant Raymond Reddington, will have its finale after a run of episodes that begins on Feb. 26. It's not yet clear when the final episode will be aired. The network says Reddington faces “unparalleled danger” this season as some of the criminals he's squealed on seek revenge. In March, NBC will air the 200th episode of ‘The Blacklist,’ a significant milestone in the often fleeting world of network television.

The jeweler behind 'Black Panther 2' reveals one last Easter egg you might've missed

  • Jevon Phillips - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" received five Academy Award nominations last month, including one for costume designer Ruth Carter and her team, which includes Douriean Fletcher, a jeweler who created the metalwork seen on the Dora Milaje as well as signature pieces that adorn Oscar nominee…

Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, McVie
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, McVie

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

The Grammys will pay homage to lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with star-studded performances during Sunday's show. The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the ceremony will honor the three musicians who died last year. Kacey Musgraves will perform “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to Lynn. Quavo and the Maverick City Music will hit the stage to honor his nephew Takeoff with the song “Without You.” Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will collaborate to perform “Songbird” to remember McVie.