Garfield

Garfield
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

How to win the Grammys? Make old sounds new again

  • Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Throwback resplendent in a dark velvety suit and a shirt unbuttoned to the point of parody, Anderson .Paak sauntered up to the stage near the end of Sunday night’s 64th Grammy Awards like a cat toward a bowl of milk.

Ap
AP

Previously unknown footage of a preteen Prince surfaces in Minneapolis

  • Randall Roberts - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Minneapolis is abuzz after local news station WCCO uncovered footage of an 11-year-old Prince answering a question posed by a TV reporter about a possible teacher strike at schools, including Lincoln Junior High, where Prince went. The filmed footage had remained buried in the station’s arch…

Ap
AP

Francisco González, Los Lobos founding member and guitar-string pioneer, dead at 68

  • Gustavo Arellano - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

In 1975, KCET aired a half-hour concert featuring a hot new local band. As an opening shot of the downtown skyline segued into a slice-of-life montage of East Los Angeles, a twinkling harp played over a lilting voice as the group performed a song in the son jarocho tradition of the Mexican s…

Ap
AP

2 members of reggae's Mighty Diamonds die in Jamaica

  • By SHARLENE HENDRICKS - Associated Press

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Fitzroy “Bunny Diamond” Simpson of reggae trio Mighty Diamonds has died just two days after the shooting death of lead singer Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw, according to associates.

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on
Ap
AP

Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Batiste wears so many hats he may need a closet for them all — recording artist, bandleader, musical director, film composer, museum creative director and scion of New Orleans musical royalty. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys on Sunday and despite being on TV al…

Ap
AP

Actor turns writer/director in Christie puzzler 'Why Didn't They Ask Evans?'

  • Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)

Actor Hugh Laurie has left the sanitized American hospital of his TV series “House MD” and burrowed deep into shadowy British mystery. He has not only adapted one of Agatha Christie’s classic murder stories, but is directing “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” arriving on BritBox April 12.

Ap
AP

Ben Franklin was the most famous American of his era. Ken Burns' new doc shows why

  • Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

If we are reckoning by money, Benjamin Franklin — the man on the $100 bill — is 20 times as important as Abraham Lincoln, 100 times as important as George Washington and 10 times as important as Alexander Hamilton, notwithstanding "Hamilton." This is bad math, of course, because there is no …

Music stars return to Venezuela after skipping it for years
Ap
AP

Music stars return to Venezuela after skipping it for years

  • By REGINA GARCIA CANO - Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The ground shook at the instant the voice of Mexican music star Alejandro Fernandez collided with the deafening cheers of fans gathered for his first concert in Venezuela in over a decade.