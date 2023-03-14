The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Animator-turned-theme park designer Rolly Crump, who was instrumental in the design of early Disneyland, died Sunday in his Carlsbad home, where he had been in hospice care, said his son Christopher. Crump was 93.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Oscar-nominated musician Tems was an unexpected breakout star at the 95th Academy Awards — and she didn’t even appear onstage.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Listen, even if she talks only about peace, Malala Yousafzai doesn’t mind dishing about celebrity gossip.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The children of immigrants paid touching tribute to their parents at the 95th Academy Awards.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
Whether it was the lingering drama of “The Slap” or the prominence of blockbusters in the best picture race, a bigger audience was lured back to the Oscars this year. The 95th Oscars, which aired Sunday night on ABC, was viewed by an estimated 18.7 million, according to preliminary Fast National Live+Same Day numbers released Monday by ABC. That’s up 12% from last year’s show, but still low compared to most years. The evening’s main counterprogramming, the season finale of “The Last of Us” pulled in 8.2 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
“The Last of Us” fans set another rating high with the season one finale of the apocalyptic, mushroom-infected zombie video game adaptation. Despite airing against the Oscars Sunday night, HBO said the finale drew in 8.2 million viewers. Viewership for “The Last of Us” has consistently grown throughout the season. The series has not only won over gamers with high expectations but also critics and people who aren’t familiar with the game. The series premiere drew 4.7 million viewers in the U.S., based on Nielsen and HBO data, making for HBO’s second-largest debut, behind “House of the Dragon.”
- By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
-
Jurors deliberating the fate of three men accused of murdering rising rap star XXXTentacion reviewed videos, photos and text messages seized from two of their cellphones. The jurors on Monday asked to see almost 1,200 text messages and numerous videos and photos seized from the phones of accused gunman Michael Boatwright and alleged ringleader and getaway driver Dedrick Williams. The data is from June 2018, right before and after the rapper was killed outside a Florida motorcycle dealership during a robbery that netted $50,000. There are videos showing the men flashing fistfuls of $100 bills. Their attorneys say they are innocent. A fifth day of deliberations is scheduled for Tuesday.
- Martha Ross - The Mercury News (TNS)
-
Even though Steven Spielberg said that Tom Cruise “saved Hollywood’s ass” last year by delivering top-flight, in-theater entertainment with “Top Gun: Maverick,” the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences didn’t seem so inclined to show its reverence Sunday.
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
OK, am I wrong, or were the Oscars kind of sweet this year?
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — The Academy Award for most awkward red carpet interview at this year’s Oscars goes to ... Hugh Grant and Ashley Graham.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Drake announced Monday his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, the first North American tour for the Toronto rapper in five years.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Imagine walking into your living room and the sofa has moved plus the bookcase is leaning on a different wall. That's what listening to U2's new album is like. “Songs of Surrender” is a “reimagining” of 40 songs from the Irish quartet’s deep catalogue, cleverly presented from “One” to “40.” Think of it as a home makeover. There are triumphs and a few fumbles but a growing realization that the architecture of these songs is strong indeed. The new “Vertigo” has slight Middle Eastern instrumentations and an acoustic guitar-driven “Sunday Bloody Sunday” sounds more like a coffee-house prayer than a strident demand, but they’re still gorgeous.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Tamar Adler is not a fan of throwing things away, whether it's leftover ramen soup or apple pie. She gets to show off her strong repurposing ethic in her new 500-page cookbook “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z.” It's a comprehensive guide from Scribner for reusing leftovers, from potato cooking water to day-old sauerkraut. Adler turns old Pad Thai into an omelette, makes broccoli stems and wilted leaves into pesto, transforms old meatloaf into pizza, converts stale bread into bread pudding, adds old bacon fat to make her cornbread and even uses peanut shells as kitty litter.
Michael Phillips: For Oscars 2023, ‘Everything Everywhere’ wins, and a great divider goes all the way
- Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
The other night at a local library, I did an Oscars presentation, offering some uneducated guesses on who and what might win on March 12. When the subject turned to “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — a film that entranced roughly half the folks in attendance, while exasperating the other …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
In "The Last of Us," nothing ushers in more devastation than desperate acts of love — not even mushroom zombies or government rebels.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The new movie "Flamin' Hot," which premiered over the weekend in Austin, Texas, tells the story of Richard Montañez, who rose from janitor to executive at Frito-Lay and has long claimed to have invented the wildly popular Flamin' Hot Cheetos flavor of spicy snacks.
- Sonaiya Kelley - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Janine Nabers' "Swarm," a limited series about a deranged fan willing to murder in defense of her idol, is both an unexpected and tenable follow-up to the TV writer and playwright's most recent works.
- By JEFF ROWE - Associated Press
-
America’s education system works to almost no one’s satisfaction but in “The Teachers,” we learn how severely unraveled the system has become. The pay trails other professions by wide margins. Many teachers resort to buying their own class supplies, take second jobs to survive and in an ominous new concern, fear running afoul of government edicts on what can be taught, and how. Author Alexandra Robbins calls the treatment of teachers in America “shameful.”As Associated Press reviewer Jeff Rowe notes in his review of Robbins’ book, our schools face so many concurrent challenges that the system teeters on collapse.
- Luaine Lee - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Actress Anna Maxwell Martin obliterates the stereotype of the ever-so-proper British matron sipping tea from a porcelain cup. Leaning back in her straight-backed chair and plopping her arm on the table in front of her, Martin admits that one of her failings is her penchant for telling the un…
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
As Parker Posey was to Sundance in the '90s and Greta Gerwig to SXSW in the mid-aughts, no one embodies the current sensibility of the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival quite like Rachel Sennott. With a persona that is ditzy but knowing, somehow earnestly cynical, tuned in but offbea…
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
In the HBO series “The Last of Us,” audiences follow Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's characters as they trek across an apocalyptic version of the United States and try to survive. The video game adaptation aired its season finale Sunday. It has not only won over gamers with high expectations going into the series but also viewers who haven't played the game and tend to shy away from horror. Neil Druckmann is the co-creator and writer of the video game. He told The Associated Press that the adaptation works because showrunner Craig Mazin was a fan and took the story seriously.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Hearing his name announced at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday was "a really special moment" for newly minted Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan — who was advised toward the beginning of his career to change his name.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
There’s always debate over which films and performers went unappreciated on Oscars night, but snubbing performers from the Academy Awards’ annual In Memoriam segment — which simply requires dying between annual ceremonies — never goes over well with fans.