MILAN (AP) — Florence’s Uffizi Gallery is making available for viewing online 88 rarely displayed drawings of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” to mark the 700th anniversary in 2021 of the Italian poet’s death.
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rudy Salas, founding guitarist of the Chicano R&B band Tierra and audacious pioneer of Los Angeles’ soulful Eastside sound, died in his sleep Tuesday morning at age 71.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — MF Doom, a British-born rapper who often sported a signature mask that resembled Marvel Comics' villain Doctor Doom, has died. He was 49.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
MF Doom, the cerebral and willfully mysterious rapper and producer beloved by hip-hop connoisseurs for the complex rhymes he delivered from behind a metallic mask, has died. He was 49.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving member of the three singing McGuire Sisters who topped the charts with several hits in the 1950s, has died. She was 89.
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Five female anchors will no longer work at a New York news channel as part of the settlement of an age and gender discrimination lawsuit alleging they were passed over in favor of younger talent, according to statements from the women, their lawyers and the channel.
- By The Associated Press
-
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama (Crown)
The Bee Gees’ last surviving member, Barry Gibb, might never watch new documentary on legendary group: ‘I just can’t handle it’
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Staying alive has proved to be a challenge for the last surviving member of the multi-platinum group The Bee Gees.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Chrissy Teigen, who has recently been vocal about her sobriety, took to social media Wednesday to explain her decision to quit drinking.
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Robyn Goodfellowe is not afraid of wolves. And despite the strict rules that govern her new life in a new town, she just wants to go out hunting with her father.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Warning: This post contains spoilers from the final season of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
"Ginger or Mary Ann?" It's a question we ask and answer to declare our fundamental self, like "Beatles or Stones?" and "Lennon or McCartney?" If we understand the terms, of course — and who does not?
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It's time for the annual gathering of our BuzzMeter experts, who will not only let you in on what's getting early attention in the film awards races, but will also tout what they think deserves to be in the conversation. Even if you're not an awards-season aficionado, maybe you just want som…
- Tim Balk New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Maybe he’s amazed by the way it stays green all the time.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
An odd result of both the election Donald Trump won and the one he lost was to raise the question of whether the panjandrums of popular culture were — and are — doing enough for the people who supported — and still support — him. Telling their stories. Respecting their lives. Feeling their pain.
- Charles McNulty Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — No one could have predicted a year like 2020. So when asked to appear on a UCLA panel on the future of the theater, I knew to bring a sense of irony, if not humility, to Zoom.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Mayim Bialik kicks off the new year as the lead in the new Fox comedy “Call Me Kat,” which is based on the BBC sitcom “Miranda.”
- Suzy Exposito Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Where is home for Kali Uchis? It depends on who she feels like that day.