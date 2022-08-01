- Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nearly three decades after her death, Tejano superstar Selena is making her comeback this summer.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
What kind of documentary do you have if the person your film is about is played by an actor lip-syncing that person’s words? This is only one of the intriguing questions posed by “My Old School,” a film in which all the flashbacks are at first animated and the animated characters are voiced …
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
A botched suicide in the San Francisco Bay leaves a woman with no memories. Where do you go from there?
- Jaweed Kaleem - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
VILNIUS, Lithuania — The kitchen staff in one of this city’s newest chic hotels, housed in a 15th century palace, knew Hollywood had arrived when film crews flown in from California started calling room service to demand smoothies — juiced celery and all.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
In “Homecoming,” Stephan James played a soldier losing his memories as a treatment for PTSD. In “Surface,” he’s on the other side of the brain fog.
- Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Paper Girls" features time travel, opposing future factions in a secret time war, mysterious technology and even giant robot battles, but at its core it is a coming-of-age story about four 12-year-old girls.
The following are Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
Rapper Lil Durk is taking a break from performing to focus on his health after being hit in the eye with a pyrotechnic during Lollapalooza.
- AP
Distinguished news editor and educator Jerry Ceppos has died. Ceppos, whose career included leading Pulitzer Prize winning teams and two journalism schools, died Friday at 75. Ceppos became the vice president of news at Knight Ridder after working at the San Jose Mercury News, serving as the paper’s managing editor, executive editor and senior vice president. The newspaper won two Pulitzer Prizes during his tenure. Ceppos was a champion for journalism ethics and increasing racial and ethnic diversity in the newsroom. He served as dean of the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada/Reno and as dean of Manship School of Mass Communication at Louisiana State University from 2011 to 2018.
- By The Associated Press
Trailblazer was a word used by many to mourn the passing of actor Nichelle Nichols, who died Saturday at age 89. Nichols broke barriers for Black women in Hollywood when she played communications officer Lt. Uhura on the original “Star Trek” television series, and paved the way not just for future television actors of color but astronauts as well. Tributes from fellow actors poured in on social media Sunday. Her “Star Trek” co-star George Takei said he would have more to say soon but that his heart is heavy. Celia Rose Gooding, who plays Uhura on the current “Star Trek” wrote that, “She made room for so many of us.”
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Pat Carroll, a comedic television mainstay for decades, and the voice Ursula in “The Little Mermaid,” has died. She was 95. Her daughter Kerry Karsian, a casting agent, said Carroll died at her home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on Saturday. Carroll was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, in 1927. Her family relocated to Los Angeles when she was 5 years old. She won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series “Caesar’s Hour” in 1956, was a regular on “Make Room for Daddy” with Danny Thomas, a guest star on “The DuPont Show with June Allyson” and a variety show regular.
- Steve Chawkins - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nichelle Nichols, who played the communications officer on the Starship Enterprise on “Star Trek” and famously participated in what was thought to be the first interracial kiss on television, has died.
- Amina Niasse - Bloomberg News (TNS)
“DC League of Super-Pets,” an animated family film from Warner Bros., topped a weaker North American box office this weekend, as the major summer moviegoing season starts to draw to a close.
- By GRACE DA ROCHA - Las Vegas Sun
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Stephanie Heiner arrives at the Seven Magic Mountains public art exhibit on the outskirts of Las Vegas and shakes her head in disbelief at the mess.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
The summer box office showed signs of slowing down this weekend as the animated “DC League of Super-Pets” opened in theaters across North America. Studio estimates Sunday show the superhero spinoff about Superman’s dog earned $23 million from over 4,000 locations. That is slightly less than expected but enough to capture the first-place spot and knock Jordan Peele’s “Nope” into second place. “Nope” fell over 50% from its debut last weekend and earned an additional $18 million. Third place went to “Thor: Love and Thunder,” fourth to “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and fifth to “Top Gun: Maverick” in its 10th weekend.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
Country Music Hall of Famer Barbara Mandrell retired from music two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. The 73-year-old Grammy winner made a rare public appearance at the Opry's Saturday night show to celebrate her 50th anniversary of becoming an Opry member. The actor, multi-instrumentalist and singer turned millions of fans onto country music through her popular TV show with her sisters and her crossover hits like “Sleeping Single in a Double Bed,” and “If Loving You is Wrong (I Don’t Want to be Right).” An all-female lineup of performers, including Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans and Linda Davis, performed her songs, while Mandrell enthusiastically applauded from the crowd.
- By MARCY GORDON - AP Business Writer
The biggest U.S. book publisher’s plan to buy the fourth-largest for $2.2 billion represents a key test for the Biden administration's antitrust policy. So much so that the Justice Department is calling an out-of-the-ordinary witness to The Stand: author extraordinaire Stephen King. Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster would reduce the “Big Five” U.S. publishers to four. The Justice Department has sued to block the merger, contending it would thwart competition, and hurt authors and readers. The publishers are fighting the lawsuit. The trial is set to open Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
He’s peeling back the curtain behind his process.
- Michael Ordoña - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After 10 episodes, notable acclaim and a little more than a month on the air, "Gordita Chronicles" has become a victim of an HBO Max programming shift, joining the ranks of shows canceled in 2022.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Chris Rock is sick of the blame game.
- By JENNY KANE - Reno Gazette Journal
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A mysterious daguerreotype of a woman and a pair of jeans possibly made by Levi Strauss himself are among nearly 1,000 Gold Rush-era treasures recovered from the fabled “Ship of Gold” now on display in Reno.