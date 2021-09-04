Garfield

The following are today’s, Sunday’s, and Monday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:

Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit
Witness testifies R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle STD suit

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — R. Kelly paid $200,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who accused him of giving her herpes two decades ago without disclosing he had it, the woman testified on Friday at the R&B singer's sex-trafficking trial.

20 years after 9/11, an American Muslim recalls the costs of war you didn't see on TV

  • Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

A handful of merchants and workers gathered around an old TV in a dilapidated stall in Cairo's Khan el-Khalili souk as a friend and I walked through the marketplace during a visit to Egypt in the late summer of 2001. The picture on the screen was fuzzy and the sound wasn't working, but the i…

Joaquin Phoenix's 'C'mon C'mon' hits home at resurgent Telluride Film Festival

  • Justin Chang - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

TELLURIDE, Colo. — In Mike Mills' "C'mon C'mon," a lovely, wistfully funny movie that premiered Thursday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist, Johnny, who's recording interviews with America's youth, asking kids and teenagers about their fears, their…

As Elizabeth Holmes goes on trial, Hollywood dives into her story

  • Chuck Barney - The Mercury News (TNS)

In an unusual confluence of events, just as disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes prepares to go on trial for fraud, actress Amanda Seyfried is busy becoming the former Silicon Valley executive for an upcoming TV miniseries.

French filmmakers discuss iconic 9/11 footage from inside World Trade Center

  • Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)

NEW YORK — The French filmmaker who shot the only clear video of the World Trade Center’s North Tower being struck by an airliner on Sept. 11, 2001, thought it was an accident, not realizing he was capturing a moment that would forever change history.

Kristen Stewart gains perspective on fame playing Diana
Kristen Stewart gains perspective on fame playing Diana

  • By NICOLE WINFIELD - Associated Press

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Kristen Stewart has long chafed at how her teenage “Twilight” fame robbed her of her privacy and a normal life, but don’t get the wrong idea: It’s nothing compared to what Princess Diana endured.