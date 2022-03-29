Garfield

Movie review: 'You Won't Be Alone' a dark folk tale, and yet offers hope

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

“It’s a burning, breaking thing, this world, a biting, wretching thing. And yet … and yet …” This refrain, whispered throughout Goran Stolevski’s mesmerizing directorial debut, “You Won’t Be Alone,” serves first as a revelation, and then becomes something like a prayer. It ultimately serves …

How accurate is 'Outlander's' portrayal of colonial America? We break it down

  • Salma Loum - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Set in North Carolina in 1773, Season 6 of Starz's "Outlander," based on Diana Gabaldon's book "A Breath of Snow and Ashes," continues the tale of Scottish heartthrob Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and time-traveling healer Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) as they face the American Revolutionary …

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for Oscar night slap

  • Meg James - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock on Monday, less than 24 hours after slapping the comedian for telling an ill-conceived joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, during the 94th Academy Awards telecast — an altercation viewed around the world.

Lawyers weigh in on Will Smith striking Chris Rock on stage

  • Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)

Chris Rock has so far declined to file a police report against actor Will Smith, who came onto the stage and struck the 57-year-old funnyman while he was presenting during the 94th Academy Awards.

Movie academy condemns Will Smith’s Oscars slap, launches investigation

  • Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Following Sunday night’s stunning altercation at the Oscars, in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, the motion picture academy announced Monday it is conducting a formal review of Smith’s conduct.