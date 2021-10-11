Garfield

Clinton and Penny team up to write novel 'State of Terror'

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As U.S. forces left Afghanistan this summer and the Taliban seized control, Hillary Rodham Clinton responded not just as a former secretary of state but in a capacity she never imagined for herself — as a novelist seeing her first work of fiction anticipate current events.

Colts owner Irsay talking up pop culture collection museum
Colts owner Irsay talking up pop culture collection museum

  • Indianapolis Business Journal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is talking with officials in several cities about the possibility of creating a museum to display the pop culture memorabilia that he’s spent millions of dollars collecting over the past 20 years.

Kim Kardashian West pokes fun at famous family as SNL host

  • By LEANNE ITALIE - AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West, sporting a hot pink catsuit, skewered everyone from her mom's boyfriend to her famous sex tape and estranged husband Kanye during her first turn hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

Georgia singer: ‘The Voice’ auditions ‘confirmed my dreams’

  • By MIGUEL LEGOAS, The Augusta Chronicle

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Many children hear their parents sing, but newborn baby Israel Hambrick of Augusta is one of very few who will be able to say that his first time hearing his father sing was at the final audition for one of America’s biggest singing competitions.

Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century
Chopin portrait bought at flea market is from 19th century

  • By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA - Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A peeling portrait of Frederic Chopin purchased at a flea market in Poland hung modestly in a private house for almost three decades before an expert dated the painting to the 19th century, when the Polish piano composer lived.

