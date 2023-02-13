Rihanna threw out all the conventions of the typical Super Bowl halftime show and turned entertainment's largest platform into something all her own. And she did it while also revealing that she is pregnant with her second child. The Associated Press' Glenn Gamboa says in his review that show was more an avant garde dance piece than a concert. The Barbadian superstar plowed through 12 of her hits in 13 minutes surrounded by dozens of androgynous dancers dressed in white who mirrored nearly every move she made. In case anyone was confused, this was all about Rihanna. No special guests. No breaks. No momentum shifts. Just Rihanna with a tight grip on everyone's attention.