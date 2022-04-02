- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several Grammy Awards performers such as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Jon Batiste have a chance to carve their names in the show's history books Sunday.
- By ANGELE LATHAM, The Jackson Sun
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A new toy store has opened in Hub City, bringing nostalgic vintage toys and a wide variety of pop culture merchandise to customers of all ages.
- By JACOB PUCCI, The Fayetteville Observer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — It was in Okinawa, Japan, where Chris Dodson saw a documentary about Bobby Flay and decided he wanted to be a chef.
- By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza’s short-fused mother on “Seinfeld” and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the “Toy Story” franchise, has died. She was 93.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A brother of Chris Rock, comedian Tony Rock, expressed dismay at a Friday comedy show about Will Smith walking up onstage and slapping his sibling at the Oscars, warning “there’s a lot of Rock brothers.”
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Could it be the curse of the Scottish play? Daniel Craig's return to Broadway in a new version of “Macbeth” has been temporarily halted after the actor contracted COVID-19.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, Denzel Washington says he prayed with Smith.
- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Demarchelier, the French-born photographer known for his high fashion images of top models and celebrities, including Princess Diana, has died. He was 78.
- WTHR-TV
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White and his family with saving his life.
- By SAVANNA SHRIVER, Times West Virginian
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — “Josephine’s Star” is the first book of a six-book series called “The Spiker’s Instruments.” It is a paranormal murder mystery thriller set in West Virginia.
- Jen Yamato - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Entertainment Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith resigned Friday from the motion picture academy following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock and said he would accept any further punishment the organization imposed.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LAS VEGAS — As stagehands wheeled an enormous replica of what appeared to be Lil Nas X's head into position, the black-and-white faces of dozens of pop stars looked on from cardboard placards arranged, two to a bistro table, on the floor of the MGM Grand Garden Arena here.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Good afternoon, good evening and good night to acting.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The Drew Barrymore Show” will get to see another day next fall — but not in its existing format.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
She’s stronger than yesterday.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lewis Black appreciates his sixth Grammy nomination for best comedy album, but he's skipping the Las Vegas ceremony on Sunday. Instead, he’ll be onstage at a New York theater as part of his “Off the Rails” national tour.