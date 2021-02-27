The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
VIDALIA, La. (AP) — The onetime lead singer for the now defunct rock and country band Bishop Gunn has been arrested in Louisiana on drug and traffic charges, authorities said.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Although country stars Maren Morris and Chris Stapleton led Friday's Academy of Country Music nominations with six apiece, the organization has again shut out female artists from its top category: entertainer of the year.
- David Zurawik The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
-
One of the most important pieces of reporting on the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol was the interview Pierre Thomas, chief justice correspondent for ABC News, did with Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, the first member of the force to speak publicly about what it was like in the trenches in…
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh has been buried in a private cemetery in St. Louis, his family announced Friday.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Grammy winners Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are banding together for a new project.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed essayist and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda for Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Most playwrights who dip their toes into musical theater for the first time go small. Not Katori Hall: Her first assignment was to capture the life of a musical giant — Tina Turner.
- Storm Gifford New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Ronald Pickup, the renowned British stage actor, who starred in the successful films “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” and “Darkest Hour,” has died at the age of 80.
Review: 'Night of the Kings,' a movie about the power of storytelling, also has a good story to tell
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
It took Scheherazade 1,001 nights to weave her web and ultimately save her skin. No comparable level of stamina is demanded of the plucky young fantasist in "Night of the Kings," though that doesn't make his task any more enviable. Not long after being thrown into Ivory Coast's notorious La …
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
So what did YOU do at 5 a.m. after staying up all night for your prom? Maria Bakalova became a movie star.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A writer who was chosen to translate American poet Amanda Gorman's work into Dutch has handed back the assignment following criticism that a white author was selected to translate the words of a Black woman who is the youngest inaugural poet in U.S. history.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Twilight time is over for “The Twilight Zone.”
Lady Gaga’s grandma ‘praying’ for dog walker shot trying to stop dognapping of singer’s French bulldogs: ‘It’s a cruel world we’re living in’
- Nancy Dillon and Carla Roman New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK – Lady Gaga’s grandmother says she’s praying for the dog walker shot while valiantly trying to stop armed robbers from stealing the singer’s beloved French bulldogs.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — As a musician, Nicky Jam has received accolades including a Latin Grammy and a Billboard Music Award, but nothing would make the reggaeton star happier than having a star with his name in the Hollywood Walk of Fame.