The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
A man with a distinctive back tattoo is suing Cardi B, with his lawyers saying he was humiliated after the rapper allegedly misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy has filed a $5 million copyright-infringement lawsuit against the Grammy-winning musician in federal court in Southern California. Brophy alleges that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness. Cardi B was in court and is fighting the allegations. Cardi B, who is expected to testify during the trial, is fighting the allegations. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge.
- The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate
After nearly 30 years, a floating casino in suburban New Orleans is poised to relocate to land. Officials with Treasure Chest Casino broke ground at a new site Tuesday. When it opens in 2024, the new site will house a more than $100 million development, which will replace the current riverboat. The new facility is owned by Nevada-based Boyd Gaming. It will include a 47,000-square-foot gambling hall and 10,000-square-feet of convention space as well as new restaurants, bars and a FanDuel Sportsbook. The existing riverboat casino is expected to remain open during construction. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the project is part of a larger push to revitalize Kenner's Laketown neighborhood into a new entertainment destination.
- AP
NBC had an attractive Sunday night football matchup between NFC East contenders Dallas and Philadelphia this week, and were rewarded in the television ratings. The Nielsen company estimated nearly 20.8 million people saw the Eagles keep their status as the NFL's only undefeated team after six games. The game reached five million more viewers than the “Monday Night Football” contest between Las Vegas and Kansas City. The top non-football program was CBS' newsmagazine “60 Minutes,” but its producers can tip their cap to the NFL, as well. The show came directly after an attractive NFL game. CBS' “FBI” was the most popular scripted show.
- By CAROLYN THOMPSON - Associated Press
Two top New York state officials are calling on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides. They're citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by the gunman during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. The recommendations from New York’s Democratic governor and attorney general are contained in a report released Tuesday. It examines the role online platforms had in the Buffalo mass shooting, which killed 10 and wounded three in May. The officials also recommend penalizing individuals who share these videos, as well as requiring online platforms to take reasonable steps to block violent criminal content.
- By KEN RITTER - Associated Press
A judge rejected a former elected official’s bid to be freed from jail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence alleging he killed a veteran Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct. Ex-Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles' court-appointed lawyer argued Tuesday that Telles was “a danger to no one,” would show up for future court appearances and had the support of his wife and mother who were in the court gallery. Judge Karen Bennett-Haron said she was unconvinced, at least until Telles’ next court date of Oct. 26. Telles is a Democrat accused of stabbing Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German to death Sept. 2 outside German’s home.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
After weeks of spewing antisemitic and controversial remarks, Kanye West has found himself at the center of a $250 million lawsuit filed by the family of police brutality victim George Floyd.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Imagine Dragons has postponed a number of tour dates in Mexico and South America while lead singer Dan Reynolds recovers from injuries to his vocal cords and one knee.
- By MARGERY A. BECK - Associated Press
John Gaps III, an award-winning former Associated Press photographer, has died. The 63-year-old documented everything from war zones to the NCAA College World Series. His family confirmed his death on Tuesday. The Omaha World-Herald had hired Gaps in the early 1980s while he was still in college. He joined the AP in 1985. Based in Iowa, Gaps covered events around the world, from the fall of the Berlin Wall to Princess Diana’s funeral. He was shot in the leg by an Israeli officer in the Gaza Strip in 1994. Gaps left the AP in 2000 to become senior photographer at the Des Moines Register. Gaps said: “You become aware of the fact that the work you did is going to outlive you. And that’s something.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
The newest entry in the DC Extended Universe, “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson, has been hyped as a “new phase” and a “change in the hierarchy” for the embattled comic book franchise, but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t also been cause for concern. The trailers have looked ponderous and …
- AP
Officials say a man shot during a weekend concert at a North Carolina college has been identified as a suspected shooter, and is now facing charges. Salisbury police announced Tuesday that they've obtained a warrant charging 21-year-old Talib Latrell Kelly with attempted first-degree murder and firearms offenses. The shooting took place at Livingstone College on Saturday. Capt. P.J. Smith says Kelly, who isn't a Livingstone student, is still being treated for his injury. Smith says two people were taken to a hospital, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening. Video footage from the concert shows that a fight broke out while rapper Asian Doll was on stage.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Princess Diana’s tragic death will not be shown in the sixth and final season of “The Crown,” Netflix has confirmed.
- By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
Netflix has reversed its recent subscriber losses with a summertime gain. Management is hoping to build upon the gains with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. The Los Gatos, California, company disclosed Tuesday that it picked up 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September period, a comeback from a loss of 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year. The performance topped analyst estimates and enabled Netflix to at least temporarily reclaim the mantle as the world’s largest video streaming service ahead of Walt Disney Co.
- Paul Guzzo - Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
CLEARWATER, Fla. ― Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson are filming a movie in Clearwater.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Selma Blair performed her last waltz Monday on “Dancing With the Stars” before exiting the show due to health concerns.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending October 14th.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Haitian musician Mikaben died at age 41 over the weekend after going into cardiac arrest and collapsing onstage during a concert in Paris.
- AP
The British Broadcasting Corp. has marked 100 years of broadcasting, a century after a group of wireless manufacturers founded the company and began filling the airwaves with its first daily radio service. The BBC was founded on Oct. 18, 1922, in London and is the world’s oldest national broadcaster. It’s marking its centenary with a series of special programs, including a guest appearance from King Charles III on “The Repair Shop,” a program featuring expert craftspeople restoring antiques. Actress Jodie Whittaker will make her last appearance as the Time Lord on a special episode of “Doctor Who” on Sunday. The BBC has had many milestones in its history. The broadcaster launched the world’s first regularly scheduled TV service in 1936.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — James Corden was banned from New York City’s popular Balthazar eatery, then quickly welcomed back after he reportedly apologized for what the restaurant’s owner described as “abusive” behavior by the host of CBS’ “The Late Late Show.”
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
If you drew the story arc of "Tár," it would be a long horizontal line that ends with an angled, nearly vertical one. In other words, nothing happens for quite a while and then a whole lot happens at once.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Ralph Macchio has written a book called “Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me" (Dutton). The book is about his experience making “Karate Kid” and how time helped him embrace his association with the character of Daniel LaRusso. He revived the character in 2018 with “Cobra Kai,” a continuation series also starring William Zabka, who played his nemesis Johnny Lawrence in the original film. Other characters from the three films have also appeared. The show's third season was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series. The fifth season is streaming on Netflix.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
The NFL has announced that Amazon Prime Video will stream a game on Black Friday beginning next season. The game will take place on Nov. 23, 2023, and will kick off at 3 p.m. EST. The teams will be announced in early May when the regular-season schedule is expected to be released. Prime Video is in its first season as the exclusive carrier of “Thursday Night Football” and will expand to 16 games next season. The package goes through the 2033 season.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Irish playwright Martin McDonagh goes back to his home country with his latest film, “The Banshees of Inisherin,” a wry and devastating film about the end of a friendship and the ripple effect is has on a small island community. Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson star as the recently separated friends, with supporting turns from Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes that "The Banshees of Inisherin" is an aching reverie about friendship and fulfillment that is one of the very best films of the year. Rated R, the film opens in theaters Friday.
- Taylor Lane - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
Apple TV+ will allow fans of the Charlie Brown holiday specials to watch them for free on the platform after the company bought the exclusive rights to the specials two years ago.
- By DOUGLASS K. DANIEL - Associated Press
Oscar-winning actor Paul Newman has been gone for 14 years, but he now has a book out. Two of Newman's daughters have overseen the publication of material that the actor had once hoped to turn into a memoir. In a review for The Associated Press, Douglass K. Daniel says Newman's book, titled “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” is a brutally frank reflection on a life filed with self-doubt. Newman wasn't nearly as confident in his talents as he appeared, admits to failings as a husband and father, and struggled with alcoholism. Daniel calls the book a stunning self-appraisal.